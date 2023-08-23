Ellen Gallagher, Addy Watkins, Maddie Anderson and Trinity Mason scored goals Wednesday as Chancellor’ field hockey team gave head coach Jim Larkin his 400th career victory, 4-0 over visiting Riverbend.

The Chargers broke open a contest that was scoreless at halftime. Larkin is in his 26th season as head coach and has led Chancellor to five state championships.

VOLLEYBALL

Riverbend 3, Albemarle 0: Allie Lach had 19 kills and eight digs in the Bears' season-opening 25-20, 25-14, 27-25 nondistrict win. Peri Linterman added 11 kills and Aubrey Parker had 38 assists.

GOLF

King George 175, James Monroe 186: The Foxes' Michael Sevier and Caleb Bardine tied for medalist honors with 40s in a Battlefield District dual match at Fredericksburg Country Club.

King George (175): Michael Sevier 40, Caleb Bardine 40, Daniel Boyd 46, Tyler Truslow 49.

James Monroe (186): Nathan Scharf 42, Piper Kingsley 46, Gia McDermott 49, J.T. Sherman 49.

Courtland 164, Spotsylvania 170: Landon Perdue won the medalist honors shooting a 36 at Lee’s Hill Golf Club in the Cougars’ district victory over the Knights.

Courtland (164): Landon Perdue 36, Lucas Ogden 40, Ethan Hughes 42, Kellan Perdue 46.

Spotsylvania (170): Robbie Brown 38, Garret Brown 42, Wyatt Brown 45, Toby Lavoy 45.

Massaponax 181, North Stafford 215: Ryan Cropp shot a 44 to help lead the Panthers to a Commonwealth District victory at Lee’s Hill Golf Club over the Wolverines. Massaponax will host Stafford at Lee’s Hill on Thursday.

Massaponax (181): Ryan Cropp 44, Ethan Greene 45, Lilly Peralta 46, Josh Peralta 46.

Tuesday’s results

FIELD HOCKEY

Mountain View 2, James Monroe 1: Gabrielle Bartels scored an unassisted fourth-quarter goal to lead the Wildcats to a season-opening non-district victory. Alivia Boatwright also scored for Mountain View on Sierra Crews’ assist.

VOLLEYBALL

FCS 3, John Paul 1: Chloe Borisuk doled out 32 assists and Madison Kamphuis 13 had kills in Fredericksburg Christian School’s season-opening 25-18, 25-14, 12-25, 25-20 victory. Grace Khoury added eight kills and Emma Rexrode seven.

GOLF

King George 168, Chancellor 224: Michael Sevier won medalist honors with an even-par round of 36 at Fredericksburg Country Club in the Foxes’ Battlefield District dual-match victory.

King George (168): Michael Sevier 36, Caleb Bardine 41, Tyler Truslow 43, Daniel Boyd 48.

Chancellor (224): Ethan Gibson 48, Ethan n/a 54, Nathan Reich 61, Brendan Pifer 61.