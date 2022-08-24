 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 high school sports roundup

  • 0

Luke Szlyk shot a 41 to lead Stafford past North Stafford 200-231 in golf action on Wednesday at Gauntlet Golf Club.

Other Indians’ scorers were Bella Rouse with a 52, Drew Eagleton with a 53 and Landon Delozier with a 54. Zach Carter led North Stafford with a 49.

GOLF

CULPEPER 168, SKYLINE 179

Freshman Matthew Amos carded a 38 to win medalist honors and lead Culpeper to a nondistrict win at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.

Culpeper (168): Matthew Amos 38, Tommy Stallings 42, Nathan Amos 44, Brett Richardson 44.
Skyline (179): Reese Sperry 39, Cole Logan 42, Camron Morris 47, Cayden Morris 51.

COURTLAND 154, KING GEORGE 175

People are also reading…

Jack Hayden earned top individual honors with a 33 to help Courtland get a Battlefield District win at Fredericksburg Country Club.

Courtland (154): Jack Hayden 33, Ethan Hughes 35, Lucas Ogden 42, Kellan Perdue 44.
King George (175): Michael Sevier 40, Caleb Bardine 41, Tyler Truslow 47, Mason Nicoletti 47.
0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Jennifer Flavin Files for Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert