Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 high school sports roundup

Luke Szlyk shot a 41 to lead Stafford past North Stafford 200-231 in golf action on Wednesday at Gauntlet Golf Club.
Other Indians’ scorers were Bella Rouse with a 52, Drew Eagleton with a 53 and Landon Delozier with a 54. Zach Carter led North Stafford with a 49.
GOLF
CULPEPER 168, SKYLINE 179
Freshman Matthew Amos carded a 38 to win medalist honors and lead Culpeper to a nondistrict win at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
Culpeper (168): Matthew Amos 38, Tommy Stallings 42, Nathan Amos 44, Brett Richardson 44.
Skyline (179): Reese Sperry 39, Cole Logan 42, Camron Morris 47, Cayden Morris 51.
COURTLAND 154, KING GEORGE 175
Jack Hayden earned top individual honors with a 33 to help Courtland get a Battlefield District win at Fredericksburg Country Club.