FIELD HOCKEY

James Monroe 8, Eastern View 2: Rose Fallon, Sally Beringer and Addyson Hough all scored two goals to help lead James Monroe to a Battlefield District win on Wednesday.

Fine Swain and Claire Dumont both score one goal as well, while Lauren Holland, Abby Lyles, Fallon and Dumont each had one assist. Beringer added two assist.

For Eastern View, Vera Vesuna and Caitlin Rendell both scored one goal.

Stafford 2, Brooke Point 0: Madison Patton scored two goals to lead the Indians past Brooke Point for the win on Wednesday.

Coco Wallace and Julia Etu both had one assist as well.

Mountain View 2, Riverbend 1 (OT): Alivia Boatwright scored the winner and added another during regulation to help Mountain View earn a Commonwealth District win.

Gabrielle Bartels supplied an assists for the Wildcats, who visit Colonial Forge on Tuesday.

Savannah Waite scored off an assist from Emma Houff for Riverbend.

Colonial Forge 3, Massaponax 0: Kaitlyn Shell scored twice and Lexie Kindel once as Colonial Forge picked up a Commonwealth District win.

Kindel, Kate Shoaf and Morgan Mesterhazy doled out assists for the Eagles (2-1, 1-1).

VOLLEYBALL

Stafford 3, Brooke Point 0: Linea Rouse had six kills, and Bella Brienza added five digs and four aces to help visiting Stafford get a 25-19, 25-23, 25-11 Commonwealth District win.

Caroline 3, Essex 0: Riley Forehand had 12 kills and three aces, and Kayla Veney totaled 17 assists and seven aces to help lead Caroline to a 25-7, 25-13, 25-2 nondistrict win.

Audrey Edwards added four aces and three kills, while Jordyn Wilkerson contributed six kills for the Cavaliers.

Riverbend 3, Mountain View 1: Homestanding Riverbend captured a 25-13, 19-25, 25-15, 28-26 Commonwealth District win.

Leaders for Mountain View included Alyssa Kumah with 12 kills; Alaina Corbin with 21 assists, seven digs and four aces; Jayda Moffatt with five kills; and Abby Thompson with seven aces.

The Wildcats (1-2) participate in the VA Showcase Tournament on Saturday in Richmond.

GOLF

Stafford 167, Colonial Forge 167: Makayla Grubb carded a 38 to earn individual medalist honors for Colonial Forge, but the Eagles and Stafford finished deadlock for the Commonwealth District team competition.

Stafford (167): Patrick Bailey 40, Luke Szlyk 41, Ariel Evans 43, Ashton Shifflett 43.

Colonial Forge (167): Makayla Grubb 38, Matt Hartley 40, Jacob Hartley 41, Austin Ortiz 48.

Culpeper 156, Spotsylvania 173: Matthew Amos and Tommy Stallings tied for medalist honors, each carding an even-par 36 to lead Culpeper to its lowest team score of the season in a Battlefield District win at Culpeper Country Club.

Culpeper (156): Matthew Amos 36, Tommy Stallings 36; Hunter Moore 40; Brett Richardson 44.

Spotsylvania (173): Robbie Brown 42; Toby LaVoy 43; Wyatt Brown 44; Caleb Dawson 44.

Brooke Point 201, North Stafford 202: Will McClellan won medalist honors shooting a 41 at Augustine Golf Club to lead Brooke Point to a Commonwealth District win.

Brooke Point (201): Will McClellan 41, Lexi Halston 53, Michael Craddock 53, Tanner Wagstaff 54.

North Stafford (202): Zach Carter 45, Collin Merk 48, Chris Lucas 53, Ezekiel Johnson 56.

Tuesday's results

VOLLEYBALL

Mountain View 3, King George 1: Alyssa Kumah led the Wildcats with 16 kills and nine dig in a 25-17, 17-25, 25-23, 25-12 non-district road victory over the Foxes.

Jayda Moffatt earned five kills, Bella Park added 13 digs and six aces, and Alaina Corbin had 34 assists, four digs, and two aces.

King George was led by Brooke Heim with 13 kills, 21 digs and a block. Jenna Wynes added four blocks and three kills, and Mia Cintron supplied 15 assists and seven aces.

Mountain View will travel to Riverbend on Wednesday.