Wednesday, Aug 31 high school sports roundup: DeLeva’s goal lifts Indians to win

Camryn DeLeva registered a goal and an assist, while Sierra Crews made two defensive stick saves to help preserve a 3-0 shutout win for Stafford against Mountain View in Commonwealth District field hockey action on Wednesday.

Madison Patton and Skylar Duffy also scored, with Braelynn Greenlaw and Skyler Shaffer supplied assists for the Indians (2-0). Goalie Addison Kahn made two saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

RIVERBEND 1, BROOKE POINT 0

Emma Houff scored an unassisted goals and goalie Leah Maliszewski helped preserve the Commonwealth District win with the shutout.

The Panthers (1-1, 1-0) visit Massaponax on Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

MASSAPONAX 3, NORTH STAFFORD 0

Regan Shanahan had 10 kills and 10 digs, and Maddie Wells totaled 29 assists and nine digs to help Massaponax capture a 28-26, 25-11, 25-21 Commonwealth District home win.

Other leaders for the Panthers (3-0, 2-0) included Avery Rau with five aces; Kiah Barnett with six kills and seven digs; and Carlie Clements with 12 kills.

Alonna McCummings had seven kills, two blocks and an ace for North Stafford (2-1). Allison Spittal added 13 digs and seven kills. Lindsay Canty provided six kills

Both teams play in the RVC Showcase in Richmond on Friday and Saturday.

STAFFORD 3, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0

Vanessa Rodriguez and Jada Williams each totaled 11 assists, with Williams adding eight kills to lead homestanding Stafford to a 25-23, 25-21, 25-16 Commonwealth District win.

Amber Shifflett provided six kills for the Indians (1-1, 1-1).

RIVERBEND 3, BROOKE POINT 0

Allie Lach had 16 kills, nine digs and four aces, and Maci Burns added eight kills, six digs and three aces to help homestanding Riverbend get a 25-14, 25-12, 25-14 Commonwwealth District win.

Daisy Pentorn added 13 assists, nine digs, five kills and three aces; and Aubrey Parker amassed 17 assists, eight digs and three aced for the Panthers (2-1).

Peri Linterman chipped in seven kills, three blocks for Massaponax.

Leaders for Brooke Point (0-2) were Ella Knee with five kills, Abby Bell with seven asists and four digs, and Alison Byrd with six digs. The Black–Hawks visit Stafford on Tuesday.

GOLF

TRI-MATCH AT FCC

Freshman Matthew Amos carded an even-par 36 to lead Culpeper to a Battlefield District win over Spotsylvania and King George at Fredericksburg Country Club.

The Blue Devils edged the Knights 176-179, with the Foxes finishing third at 185.

Culpeper (176): Matthew Amos 36, Nathan Amos 43, Tommy Stallings 48, Ty Nobbs 49.

Spotsylvania (179): Wyatt Brown 43, James LaVoy 45, Caleb Dawson 45, CT Reed 46.

King George (185): Michael Sevier 41, Caleb Bardine 47, Zach Farland 48, Tyler Truslow 49.

COLONIAL FORGE 160, STAFFORD 222

Makayla Grubb shot a 34 to lead Colonial Forge, as the Eagles picked up a Commonwealth District win at Augustine.

Colonial Forge (160): Makayla Grubb 34, AJ Hartley 41, Matt Hartley 42, Mia Skaggs 43.

Stafford (222): Luke Szlyk 50, Trevor Willis 56, Drew Eagleton 57, Bella Rouse/Aidan Good 59.

COURTLAND 151, JAMES MONROE 191

Courtland had three player score in the 30s, led by medalist Jack Hayden with a 33, to secure a Battlefield District win at Lee’s Hill.

Courtland (151): Jack Hayden 33, Lucas Ogden 39, Ethan Hughes 39, Landon Perdue 40.

James Monroe (191): William Payne 42, Palmer VanZandt 46, McLane Maynard 53.

Tuesday’s results

VOLLEYBALL

CAROLINE 3, COLONIAL BEACH 1

Gracelyn Edwards had 12 kills, four aces and six digs, and Rushella Epperson doled out 23 assists to lead Caroline to a 16-25, 25-22, 25-17, 28-26 win.

Riley Forehand at10 kills and four aces, Audrey Edwards totaled nine kills and four aces, and Car Brown chipped in 26 digs for the Cavaliers (1-1).

