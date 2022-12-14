Wednesday, Dec. 14 high school sports roundup

Spotsylvania earns both victories in the tri-match between Culpeper and Chancellor. The Knights beat the Blue Devils 63-18 and the Chargers 66-6.

The 165 category was won by Zach Gallimore for the Knights, one forfeit and one 45-0 (10-6) decision against Riley Venyard. Seth Ayo wins the category of 120 in a decision against Aiden McLaughlin for Chancellor 60-6 (6-0).