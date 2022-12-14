Wednesday, Dec. 14th high school sports round up:

Spotsylvania earns both victories in the tri-match between Culpeper and Chancellor. The Knights beat the Blue Devils 63-18 and the Chargers 66-6.
The 165 category was won by Zach Gallimore for the Knights, one forfeit and one 45-0 (10-6) decision against Riley Venyard. Seth Ayo wins the category of 120 in a decision against Aiden McLaughlin for Chancellor 60-6 (6-0).
Spotsylvania vs. Culpeper: 106—Forfeit (Sp), Carter Kallel (Cu); 113—JD Schroeder (Sp), Forfeit (Cu); 120—Seth Ayo (Sp) p. Ian Crossman (Cu); 126—Colton Jones (Sp) p. Mathew Rivera (Cu); 132—James laVoy (Sp) p. Jack Lane (Cu); 138—Luke Walquist (Sp) p. Jackson Checkly (Cu); 144—Johned Benton (Sp), Forfeit (Cu); 150—Kyle Csikari (Sp), Forfeit (Cu); 157—Sidik Jah p. Tristian Butler (Cu); 165—Zach Gillimore (Sp) d. Riley Venyard (Cu); 175—Cotton Yelton (Sp) p. TJ Marshall (Cu); 190—Mason Christopher (Sp) p. Sebastian Galberety (Cu); 215—Timmy Sullivan (Sp) p. Jason Young (Cu); 285—Antonio Harris (Sp), Forfeit (Cu).
Spotsylvania vs. Chancellor: 106—Double Forfeit; 113—JD Schroeder (Sp), Forfeit (Ch); Seth Ayo (Sp) d. Aiden McLaughlin (Ch); 126—Colton Jones p. Michael Hodges (Ch); 132—James LaVoy (Sp) d. Devon Taylor (Ch); 138—Luke Walquist (Sp) p. El'Ghyn Sargent (Ch); 144—Johned Benton (Sp) p. John Paul Turnage (Ch); 150—Kyle Csikari p. Emanuel Barrera (Ch); 157—Sidik Jah (Sp) p. Tyler Harrell (Ch); 165—Zach Gillimore (Sp), Forfeit (Ch); 175—Cotton Yelton (Sp) p. Jaidn Sampson-Johnson (Ch); 190—Mason Christopher (Sp) p. Jamey Lewchanin (Ch); 215—Timmy Sullivan (Sp) p. Elijah Childs (Ch); 285—Antonio Harris (Sp) p. MaliKai Ford (Ch).