 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wednesday, Dec. 7 High school sports roundup:

  • 0

Demetrius Purnell hit a go-ahead baseline jumper with 21 seconds remaining in overtime to put Brooke Point on top, but Colgan retook the lead to escape with a 53-52 boys basketball road victory on Wednesday night.

Purnell had 17 points to lead the Black-Hawks (1-2), who honored late coach Marcus Clay with a moment of silence prior to tip-off of their first home contest.

Colgan810   1414  7   —53
Brooke Point      14   129   116   —   52

People are also reading…

Colgan (4-0): Skyler Smith 32, Eann Pennix 11, Devon Grant 0, Ashton Carr 0, Elija Robinson 1, Christian Eppley 0, Shawn Trotter 0, Nate Ament 9, Hudson Bock 0. Totals: 18 14-25 53.
Brooke Point (1-2): Kevin Tamak 8, TJ Wilkerson 3, Demitrus Purnell 19, Demabior Shokai 2, Chris Fobbes 0, Basil Mateen 0, Seth Sanusi 1, Gavin Schweiter 0, Ryan Apietu 12, Yanis Youbi 7. Totals: 20 7-15 52.
Three-pointers: Colgan 3 (Ament 2, Smith) . BP 5 (Tamak 2, Purnell 2, Wilkerson).

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Spotsylvania 73, Colonial Beach 47: Isaiah Patterson led the Knights with 18 points to help earn the non-district victory over the visiting Drifters.

Amir Savage scored 19 for the Knights and Micah Patterson had 10 points.

Colonial Beach was led by Charlie Pietras with 18 points.

Spotsylvania will travel to Atlee on Friday.

Colonial Beach11862247
Spotsylvania  17  21  24  11 —  73
Colonial Beach: Amir Cole 7, Charlie Pietras 18, Gary Tompkins 7, Chalil Johnson 6, Sebastian Curr 2, Logan Coldwell 2, Zach Papaniclos 5. Totals: 15 11-14 47.
Spotsylvania (3-1): Isaiah Patterson 18, Micah Patterson 10, Amir Savage 19, Jasiah Foxx 5, Xander Lloyd 8, Jaiden Young 3, Nate Johnson, TJ Grisby 2, Jay Black 8, Jefferson Paz, Jamison Haig, Kareem Skinner. Totals: 23 3-6 73.
Three-pointers: Colonial Beach 2 (Cole, Pietras). Spotsylvania 8 (Lloyd 2, Black, Young, Foxx, Savage, M. Patterson, I. Patterson).
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High school football: 2022 Season Leaders

High school football: 2022 Season Leaders

Final high school football stat leaders for the Fredericksburg-area schools in The Free Lance-Star coverage area. Stats collected through reporters, stats reported by coaches and teams' online websites.

Watch Now: Related Video

Five players who have played at five World Cups

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert