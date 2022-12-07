Wednesday, Dec. 7 High school sports roundup:

Demetrius Purnell hit a go-ahead baseline jumper with 21 seconds remaining in overtime to put Brooke Point on top, but Colgan retook the lead to escape with a 53-52 boys basketball road victory on Wednesday night.

Purnell had 17 points to lead the Black-Hawks (1-2), who honored late coach Marcus Clay with a moment of silence prior to tip-off of their first home contest.

Colgan 8 10 14 14 7 — 53 Brooke Point 14 12 9 11 6 — 52

Colgan (4-0): Skyler Smith 32, Eann Pennix 11, Devon Grant 0, Ashton Carr 0, Elija Robinson 1, Christian Eppley 0, Shawn Trotter 0, Nate Ament 9, Hudson Bock 0. Totals: 18 14-25 53.

Brooke Point (1-2): Kevin Tamak 8, TJ Wilkerson 3, Demitrus Purnell 19, Demabior Shokai 2, Chris Fobbes 0, Basil Mateen 0, Seth Sanusi 1, Gavin Schweiter 0, Ryan Apietu 12, Yanis Youbi 7. Totals: 20 7-15 52.

Three-pointers: Colgan 3 (Ament 2, Smith) . BP 5 (Tamak 2, Purnell 2, Wilkerson).

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Spotsylvania 73, Colonial Beach 47: Isaiah Patterson led the Knights with 18 points to help earn the non-district victory over the visiting Drifters.

Amir Savage scored 19 for the Knights and Micah Patterson had 10 points.

Colonial Beach was led by Charlie Pietras with 18 points.

Spotsylvania will travel to Atlee on Friday.

Colonial Beach 11 8 6 22 — 47 Spotsylvania 17 21 24 11 — 73

Colonial Beach: Amir Cole 7, Charlie Pietras 18, Gary Tompkins 7, Chalil Johnson 6, Sebastian Curr 2, Logan Coldwell 2, Zach Papaniclos 5. Totals: 15 11-14 47.

Spotsylvania (3-1): Isaiah Patterson 18, Micah Patterson 10, Amir Savage 19, Jasiah Foxx 5, Xander Lloyd 8, Jaiden Young 3, Nate Johnson, TJ Grisby 2, Jay Black 8, Jefferson Paz, Jamison Haig, Kareem Skinner. Totals: 23 3-6 73.

Three-pointers: Colonial Beach 2 (Cole, Pietras). Spotsylvania 8 (Lloyd 2, Black, Young, Foxx, Savage, M. Patterson, I. Patterson).