GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Massaponax 59, North Stafford 24: Takeira Ramey had 24 points, eight steals, five assists and four rebounds to lead top-seeded Massaponax over visiting North Stafford in Wednesday's Commonwealth District semifinals.

Faith Butler added eight points and 14 rebounds for the Panthers, who will host the with of Wednesday's other semifinal between Colonial Forge and Riverbend.

North Stafford 6 4 8 6 — 24 Massaponax 17 10 17 15 — 59

North Stafford: Tori Barnes 2, Naomi Glass 5, Destinee Salgado 6, Daysha Salgado 4, Kiera Todd 0, Elyssa Lee 3, Maddie Ramos 1, Mya Neal 3. Totals: 8 5-13 24.

Massaponax (18-5): Takeira Ramey 24, LaKaiya Butcher 2, Kyra Price 5, Jada Jada Johnson 0, Kiersten Bowler 7, Gabby Athy 8, Saniya Hymes 2, Faith Butler 8, Emariel Parker 3. Totals: 18 19-27 59.

Three-points: NS 3 (De. Salgado, Lee, Neal). Massaponax 4 (Ramey 3, Bowler).

Riverbend 56, Colonial Forge 26: Nia Henley led the Bears at home with 16 points and five steals in the Commonwealth District Semi-final matchup over the Eagles.

Maniyah Alston earned 14 points and four steals and Charlotte Mullinax added 11 points for Riverbend.

Payton Schwinn scored 11 points and Kristen Auguste added four points in the loss for Colonial Forge.

Colonial Forge 10 2 1 13 — 26 Riverbend 20 9 13 14 — 56

Colonial Forge: Payton Schwinn 11, Marin Curtin 0, Mia Bates 0, Carly Brimhall 3, Alexandra Adams 0, Anjalia Bryant 2, Destiny McKiver 2, Makayla Stover 2, Kristen Auguste 4. Totals: 11 1-8 26.

Riverbend: Shavia Davis 0, Riley Baker-Schiel 4, Nia Henley 16, Charlotte Mullinax 11, Aryauna Brent 2, Jazzlyn Fernandez 0, Hannah Alexander 2, Maniyah Alston 14, Olivia Alexander 0, Lydia Tanner 0, Shardae Williams 7. Totals: 25 5-6 56.

Three-pointers: Colonial Forge 3 (Schwinn 3). Riverbend 1 (Mullinax 1).

John Paul Great 61, FCS 30: Layna Thomas and Emma Minnick led the Eagles scoring eight points each in the road loss.

Maggie Cook led John Paul with 17 points and Jamie Velandria added 10 points.

Fredericksburg Christian School will travel to Heritage Christian on Friday.

FCS 7 6 11 6 — 30 John Paul Great 17 15 16 13 — 61

FCS: Amri Donado 5, Clair Steele 0, Chloe Borisuk 0, Rachel Williams 2, Rylie Johnson 7, Layna Thomas 8, Emma Minnick 8, Sarah Storke 0. Totals: 13 2-7 30.

John Paul Great: Nina Velandria 9, Maggie Cook 17, Kate Daly 4, Jamie Velandria 10, Emmilie Lytle 2, Angie Morales 2, Beavers 5, Saalem Tinner 3, Eunisela Wilson-Bahun 2, Palmria Etienne 2, A. Tayamer 5. Totals: 23 8-11 61.

Three-pointers: FCS 2 (Donado 1, Johnson 1). John Paul Great 7 (Velandria 2, Cook 2, Daly 1, Tayamer 1, Beavers 1).

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Massaponax 62, Riverbend 46: The Panthers earn the Commonwealth District Semi-Final victory over the visiting Bears with Jon Zicari scoring 12 of his 15 points in the first half.

Dezzie Ainsworth added 12 points and six rebounds and Ben Myers scored nine points and added five assists in the win.

Elijah Williams led Colonial Forge with 13 points and EJ Wilbourne added 10 points in the road loss.

Massaponax with host Brooke Point at home on Friday for the Commonwealth District Championship.

Riverbend 10 8 12 16 — 46 Massaponax 14 14 15 19 — 62

Riverbend: Elijah Williams 13, EJ Wilbourne 10 Tyriek Ford 4, Dominic Smith 9, Laron Johnson 3, Jonas Taylor 5, Vernon Williams 2. Totals: 17 7-14 46.

Massaponax: Antonio Washington 5, Ben Myers 9, Jon Zicari 15, Dalen Ainsworth 6, Collin Bowles 11, Sam Kahn 0, Dezzie Ainsworth 12, Jaydon Brock 4. Totals: 22 11-14 62.

Three-pointers: Riverbend 5 (E. Williams 1, Smith 3, Taylor 1). Massaponax 7 (Zicari 3, De. Ainsworth 1, Bowles 3).