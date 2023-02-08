Tuesday's results

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Chancellor 83, Culpeper 67: Haley Lanning scored 14 of her game-high 27 in the second quarter and Lydia Brockelbank added 10 of her 21 point in the third quarter as Chancellor pulled away for a key Battlefield District win.

Natalie totaled 26 points and added a solid stat line, while Brockelbank supplied 10 rebounds and three blocks, Leah Schoonover dished out nine assists, and Haley Lanning chipped in six steals.

A'mayah Robinson led Culpeper with 25 points, including five 3-pointers, with Autumn Fairfax adding 21.

Culpeper 26 14 11 16 — 67 Chancellor 22 21 22 18 — 83

Culpeper: Emma Carson 0, Susie Ishmael 4, Maylee Regan 11, Autumn Fairfax 21, Naomi Porter 0, Deja Richards 0, A'mayah Robinson 25, Kelley Hutcherson 2, Ella Corbin 4. Grace Hillin 0. Totals: 26 10-18 67.

Chancellor: Lydia Brockelbank 21, Anastazja Arvan 2, Leah Schoonover 2, Maia Fissel 1, Natalie Lanning 26, Haley Lanning 27, Amna Abed 2, Megan Clouser 2. Totals: 36 4-13 83.

Three-pointers: Culpeper 5 (Robinson 5). Chancellor 7 (N. Lanning 4, H. Lanning 3).

Massaponax 79, Patrick Henry-Ashland 31: Takeira Ramey's 17 points, eight assists and six steals led the Panthers (16-4) to a nondistrict road victory.

Kiersten Bowler had 13 points and six steals, Faith Butler 13 points and nine rebounds and Emariel Parker 11 points and six rebounds for Massaponax, which hosts Colonial Forge Friday.

Massaponax 23 10 28 18 — 79 Patrick Henry 8 15 0 7 — 70

Massaponax (16-4): Takeira Ramey 17, Lakaiya Butcher 4, Kyra Price 5, Jada Johnson 2, Kiersten Bowler 13, Gabby Athy 6, Saniya Hymes 5, Faith Butler 13, Emaniel Parker 11. Totals: 34 4-8 79.

Patrick Henry: Kenzie Holloway 2, Julia Dall 9, Emery Nuckols 0, Maddie Just 2, Nadia Hudak 0, Alicia Artist 15, Michelle Todd 2. Totals: 11 3-6 31.

Three-pointers: Massaponax 7 (Ramey 3, Bowler 3, Butler); Patrick Henry 6 (Holloway 4, Artist 2).

King George 57, Spotsylvania 30: Kaylee Truslow scored 15 points and Haylee Callahahan 14 in the Foxes' Battlefield District win. Kelly Ross scored a game-high 18 for the Knights.

Spotsylvania 7 12 8 3 — 30 King George 19 12 15 9 — 57

Spotsylvania: Ellie Cox 1, Jada Jones 0, Mariah Patterson 0, Alyssa DePue 2, Mo Maslock 6, Lily Newsome 0, Kelly Ross 18, Whisper Yelta 0, Hayley Searles 0, Emma Siefker 3, Nora Hart 0. Totals: 9 7-13 30.

King George: Morgan Davidson 7, Kamira Bookert 0, Audrey Jones 8, Kaylee Truslow 15, Callistia Rash 9, Acannah Breen 2, Haylee Callahan 14. Totals: 23 9-15 57.

Three-pointers: Spotsylvania 5 (Ross 5); King George 2 (Davdison, Jones).

Seton 77, Fredericksburg Christian 22: Amri Donado lead Fredericksburg Christian with 11 points in a loss at Seton. The Eagles host Highland on Monday.

FCS 4 5 10 3 — 22 Seton 29 26 18 14 — 77

Fredericksburg Christian: Amri Donado 11, Bekah Geldhart 0, Clair Steele 0, Chloe Borisuk 0, Rachel Williams 0, Rylie Johnson 3, Layna Thomas 4, Layton Trible 0, Emma Minnick 2, Becca Medina 0, Kate Blalock 2, Sarah Storke 0. Totals: 6 8-11 22.

Seton: Lilly Vanderwoude 3, Jackie Hugo 4, Lucy Pennefather 19, Bella Chow 10, May Pennefather 13, Norah Burgess 11, Theresa Lalli 17. Totals: 32 6-9 77

Three-pointers: FCS 2 (Donado 2). Seton 7 (Lalli 4, Chow 2, M. Pennefather).

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Fredericksburg Christian 66, Seton 63: Jack Delao scored 20 points, and Luke Chilton finished with a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double to help visiting Fredericksburg Christian lock up the top seed in the upcoming VCAC tournament.

Carter Johnson added 12 points for the Eagles, who visit Christchurch on Thursday.

FCS 10 27 14 15 — 66 Seton 26 4 18 15 — 63

Fredericksburg Christian: Carter Johnson 12, Cameron Deveau 2, Marlon Vales 0, Christan Smith 7, Drake Morris 9, Jack Delao 22, Luke Chilton 14, Aiden Wright 0.

Seton: P. Nguyen 17, D. Nguyen 24, M. VanderWoudie 6, L. VanderWoudie 3, P. VanderWoudie 4, Compton 1, Barber 8.

Three-pointers: FCS 11 (Johnson 4, Morris 3, Delao 4). Seton 6 (D. Nguyen 3, M. VanderWoudie 2, P. VanderWoudie).

Riverbend 53, Stafford 47: EJ Wilborne scored 11 of his 18 points, including going 5 for 8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to help visiting Riverbend bring home a Commonwealth District win.

Bryson Long added 16 points, nine in the third quarter for the Bears.

Jackson Wallace led Stafford with 15 points.

Riverbend 10 10 19 14 — 53 Stafford 21 13 9 4 — 47

Riverbend: Elijah Williams 5, EJ Wilborne 18, Tyriek Ford 0, Dom Smith 8, JoJo Thomas 0, Laron Johnson 0, Pearce McKnight 0, Jonas Taylor 6, Bryson Long 16, Vernon Williams 0. Totals: 21 9-14 53.

Stafford: Jackson Wallace 15, Marquis Thomas 0, Mark Mackenzie 0, JaSante Thomas 4, Jamison Noil 8, Elias Roberson 0, Daniel Northe 0, Kimron Francis 0, Tyler Turner 9, Ahmed Hamzaoui 0, Skilayr Atkinson 11, Jh'anif Coles 0, Carson Kennedy 0, Taysean Jones 0, Raphael Poku 0. Totals: 20 3-8 47.

Three-pointers: Riverbend 2 (Wilborne, Long). Stafford 4 (Wallace 3, Turner).