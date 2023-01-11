 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wednesday, Jan. 11 high school sports roundup

  • 0

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Courtland 44, Mountain View 35: Aaron Brooks led the Cougars scoring 27 points to help earn the non-conference victory on the road Wednesday night.

William D'Lugos led the Wildcats with 11 points and Xavier Johnson score 10.

Mountain View  10481335
Courtland9  13  7  15  44

People are also reading…

Mountain View: Jaden Thomas-Edwards 0, Etienne Somuah 1, William D'Lugos 11, Xavier Johnson 10, Sherwin Tisson 0, Micah Hagander 7, Michael Garris 0, Jackson Sigler 0, Quincy Bellassee 2, Pierre Harris 4, Derrick Brown 0. Totals: 13 4-9 35.
Courtland: Kwame Whitaker 2, Jaylen Brooks 1, Aaron Brooks 27, Aaron Dabney 4, Donald Williams 0, Justin Ford 2, Kayden Simanton 2, Lorenzo Johnson 0, Saveyon Deas 0, Joshua Hartsfield 2, Roderick Magee 4. Totals: 14 12-16 44.
Three-pointers: Mountain View 5 (D'Lugos 3, Johnson 2). Courtland 4 (Brooks 4).

FCS 69, VCA 68: Carter Johnson hit a three-point shot with eight seconds to go in the fourth quarter to secure the victory for the Eagles.

Jack Delao scored 21 for the Eagles and Noah Caesar added 18 points.

Fredericksburg Christian will travel to St. John Paul the Great on Thursday.

Veritas Collegiate1515231568
Fredericksburg Christian  18  19  12  20  69
FCS (6-3): Carter Johnson 3, Noah Caesar 18, Cameron Deveau 0, Marlon Vales 4, Christan Smith 11, Drake Morris 2, Jack Delao 21, Luke Chilton 10.

VCA (9-4): Cherry 15, Smith 8, Jones 18, Sandiford 20, Dawson 7.

Three-Point Baskets: FCS 5 (Caesar 2, Delao 2, Johnson 1). VCA 5 (Smith 1, Jones 3, Sandiford 1).

Tuesday's results

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Caroline 66, Chancellor 52: Jalen Haney score eight of his 13 points, and Gabe Campbell seven of his 16 in the fourth quarter to help Caroline seal a Battlefield District home win.

Caroline   12   16   15   23   —   66
Chancellor   914131652
Caroline: Gabe Campbell 16, Carson Lyons 4, T.J. Frye 0, Jay Freeman 20, Malek Beasley 0, Christian Tingen 8, Dennel Douglas 2, Gerald Toliver 0, Adam Tatham 2, Exavier Smith 1, Eric Dew-Gladden 0, Jalen Haney 13. Totals: 20 17-27 66.
Chancellor: Charles Brown 9, Lucas Hufner 3, Wally Abed 0, Ja'Don McKay 10, Jordan Nickerson 0, Kevin Wright 0, Vincente Camarca 0, Seth Hunter 5, Camden Dodson 7, Lavell Edwards 16, Joseph Maldonado 0, Christian Nickerson 2. Totals: 19 10-18 52.
Three-pointers: Caroline 9 (Freeman 5, Haney 3, Tingen). Chancellor 4 (Brown, Hufner, Dodson, Edwards).

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Mountain View 48, Brooke Point 37: Taleah Gaither had 24 points, 12 rebounds and four steals as Mountain View recovered from a slow start in the opening quarter to pull away for a Commonwealth District home win.

Liz Harley add 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats, who visit North Stafford on Friday.

Brooke Point   11   106   10   —   37
Mountain View   815   141150
Brooke Point: Skylar Walston 9, Kaycee Osorio-Rosa 10, Anaya Hillmon 0, Danayha Cranford 9, Camille Mckinney-Forbes 0, Rinyah Jarrett 5, Sanaa Luseni 1, Chloe Williams 2, Antoinette Sanusi 1. Totals: 12 10-22 37.
Mountain View (8-3): Laniyah Wright 4, Zahra Laqouit 0, Genesis Betanco 2, Liz Harley 10, Janelle Sargent 2, Christin Steward 4, Hannah Neiss 0, Tiara Bigelow 2, Taleah Gaither 24, Alysia Kelly 0, Lizzy Fleming 0, Molly Ferland 0. Totals: 19 9-29 48.
Three-pointer: BP 3 (Osorio-Rosa 2, Walston). MV 1 (Gaither).

Chancellor 61, Caroline 24: Lydia Brockelbank led the Chargers with 12 points and 10 rebounds on the road to defeat the Cavaliers. 

Haley Lanning added 10 points and seven rebounds and Natalie Lanning scored 10 points in the victory.

Nya Howard scored nine points in the loss for Caroline.

Chancellor  20  20  12  9  61
Caroline2611524
Chancellor: Lydia Brockelbank 12, Anastazja Arvan 8, Leah Schoonover 4, Maia Fissel 2, Natalie Lanning 10, Gilda Nortey 3, Haley Lanning 10, Anna Abed 3, Megan Clouser 9. Totals: 24 11-16 61.
Caroline: Lilyanah Johnson 0, Kayla Venney 4, Nya Howard 9, Tinyia Terrell 0, Nina Torres 6, Nalea Eubank 5, Alisha Fields 0. Totals: 9 0-3 24.
Three-pointers: Chancellor 2 (N. Lanning 2). Caroline 6 (Eubank 1, Torres 2, Howard 3).
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Patrick Mahomes makes NFL history by investing in NWSL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert