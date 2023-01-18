Wednesday, Jan. 18 high school sports round up

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

North Stafford 51, Brooke Point 22: Daysha Salgado led the Wolverines with 17 points earning a double-double to help defeat the Black-Hawks on the road in a conference matchup.

J'maia Joseph earned a double-double for the Wolverines scoring 13 points and adding 10 rebounds.

Rinyah Jarret led Brooke Point scoring nine points off three-pointers.

North Stafford will host Riverbend on Friday.

Brooke Point 3 7 6 6 — 22 North Stafford 11 12 15 13 — 51

Brooke Point: Anesha Duhaylongsod 0, Alyssa Upshaw 1, Skylar Walston 6, Kaycee Osorio-Rosa 0, Anaya Hillmon 0, Danayja Cranford 2, Camilla Mckinney-Forbes 3, Rinyah Jarret 9, Chloe Williams 1. Totals: 8 3-9 22.

North Stafford (7-5): Tori Barnes 5, J'maia Joseph 13, Naomi Glass 8, Daysha Salgado 17, Elyssa Lee 3, Kiera Todd 1, Mari Palomo 0, Maddie Ramos 0, Mya Neal 1, Terrice Demps 3. Totals: 17 14-21 51.

Three-Pointers: Brooke Point 3 (Jarret 3). North Stafford 3 (Joseph 2, Lee 1).

Mountain View 47, Spotsylvania 30: Taleah Gaither led the Wildcats with 21 points and 10 rebounds earning a double-double on the road against the Knights.

Liz Harley added six points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Emma Siepker scored 11 points and Kelly Ross scored 12 points in the loss for Spotsylvania.

Mountain View 11 13 12 11 — 47 Spotsylvania 7 9 7 7 — 30

Mountain View: Laniyah Wright 4, Zahra Lagouit 2, Genesis Betanco 1, Liz Harley 6, Janelle Sargent 2, Christin Steward 0, Hannah Neiss 2, Tiara Bigelow 1, Taleah Gaither 21, Alysia Kelly 2, Lizzy Fleming 0, Molly Ferland 0, Tamia Nelson 6. Totals: 16 13-27 47.

Spotsylvania: Ellie Cox 5, Jada Jones 0, Mariah Patterson 0, Alyssa Depue 0, Mo Maslock 0, Lily Newsome 0, Kelly Ross 12, Whisper Yelton 0, Hailey Searles 2, Emma Seipker 11. Totals: 9 10-17 30.

Three-Pointers: Spotsylvania 2 (Ross 1, Coz 1).

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Brooke Point 48, North Stafford 37: Demitrus Purnell scored 15 points to help homestanding Brooke Point get a Commonwealth District win.

North Stafford 7 7 8 15 — 37 Brooke Point 12 9 14 13 — 48

North Stafford: Julius Downing 11, Yayah Conteh 2, Jeremiah Shelly 6, Andrew Morris 3, Charles 7, Curtis Holton 7, Trey Purtell 0, Jude Afriyie 0, Gabe Wooten 0, Donte Hyman 1. Totals: 11 9-16 37.

Brooke Point: Kevin Tamale 1, T.J. Wilkerson 1, Demitrus Purnell 15, Wesley Forde 0, Demabior Shokai 0, Chris Fobbs 0, Jaylen Roman 0, Christian Hayes 0, Elijah Wiggins 0, Seth Sanusi 3, Gavin Schweiter 8, Ryan Apietu 6, Yanis Youbi 14. Totals: 16 15-26 48.

Three-pointers: NS 6 (Downing 2, Holton 2, Jusu, Shelly). BP 1 (Purnell).

Tuesday's results

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Caroline 54, Spotsylvania 45: Jay Freeman and Gabe Campbell led the Cavaliers on the road scoring 19 points each to help secure the Battlefield District victory over the Knights.

Jay Black scored 23 points at home in the loss for the Knights.

Caroline 8 12 20 14 — 54 Spotsylvania 7 12 10 16 — 45

Caroline: Gabe Campbell 19, Carson Lyons 6, Jay Freeman 19, Malek Beasley 0, Christian Tingen 0, Dennel Douglas 7, Adam Tatham 3, Jalen Haney 0. Totals: 17 16-23 54.

Spotsylvania: Isaiah Patterson 10, Micah Patterson 4, Amir Savage 4, Josiah Foxx 4, Xander Lloyd 0, TJ Grisby 0, Jay Black 23, Jefferson Paz 0. Totals: 15 12-19 45.

Three-pointers: Caroline 4 (Tatham 1, Freeman 2, Lyons 1). Spotsylvania 3 (Black 1, Savage 1, M. Patterson 1).

FCS 71, Trinity Christian 33: Noah Caesar led the Eagles with 24 points to help defeat the Gryphon's.

Christan Smith scored 11 points, earned nine assists, and added six steals and Luke Chilton and Jack Delao also added 13 points each in the victory.

FCS will travel to Wakefield Country Day on Friday.

FCS 17 22 20 12 — 71 Trinity Christian 14 10 3 6 — 33

FCS (7-4): Owen Ambrose 2, Eli Martin 0, Noah Caesar 24, Cameron Deveau 5, Marlon Vales 0, Christan Smith 11, Drake Morris 3, Jack Delao 13, Luke Chilton 13, Aiden Wright 0, Fabe Louis 0.

Trinity Christian: Gardner 1, Taunger 5, Alles 12, Balle 4, Frank 2, Hill 2, Ron 7.

Three-Pointers: FCS 10 (Caesar 5, Delao 1, Morris 1, Deveau 1, Smith 1).

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Chancellor 69, James Monroe 33: Four Chancellor players scored in double figures, led by 14 points from Lydia Brockelbank, in a Battlefield District home win.

Leah Schoonover added 13 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals, while Brockelbank added five rebound. Natalie Lanning also had seven assists and led the Chargers with four steals.

Anastazja Arvan led the way with eight rebounds for Chancellor, while Haley Lanning had a solid all-around night.

James Monroe 9 4 11 9 — 33 Chancellor 20 16 15 18 — 69

James Monroe: Laila Taylor 5, Harmony Jones 9, Alexia Robinson 2, Za Niya Young 2, Talia Henson 2, Symphoni Swain 0, Kayla Shepard 0, Jordan Carter 0, Aja Jackson 0, C'Niyah Turner 13. 11 11-24 33.

Chancellor: Lydia Brockelbank 14, Anastazja Arvan 8, Leah Schoonover 13, Maia Fissel 0, Natalie Lanning 6, Golda Nortey 0, Haley Lanning 11, Amna Abed 12, Megan Clouser 5. Totals: 27 11-15 69.

Three-pointers: JM: none. Chancellor 4 (Arvan 2, Schoonover, H. Lanning).

Swimming

Mountain View vs. Brooke Point: The Mountain View boys and girls teams swept a Commonwealth District meet with Brooke Point on Tuesday night at the Rouse Center.

The Wildcats' boys won 169-117, while the girls were victorious 192-93.

BOYS

200-yard medley relay: Mountain View (Mac Jones, Andrew Fiore, Michael Kratoqicz, Peyton Meyer) 1:44.18; 200 free: Owen Hoban (BP) 1:47.94; 200 IM: Andrew Fiore (MV) 2:06.94; 50 free: Michael Kratowicz (MV) 23.12; 100 fly: Owen Hoban (BP) 52.56; 100 free: Michael Kratowicz (MV) 49.63; Peyton Meyer (MV) 4:58.56; 200 free relay: Brooke Point (Dane Daniels, Tyler Nerenberg, Sean Commerford, Logan Wohler) 1:45.37; 100 back: Mac Jones (MV) 1:01.16; 100 breast: Andrew Fiore (MV) 1:03.74; 400 free relay: Mountain View (Andrew Fiore, Cole Walker, Peyton Meyer, Ryan Moore) 3:29.66.

GIRLS

200 medley relay: Mountain View (Nora David, Kristian Hatzis, Davia Hoover, Morgan Moore) 1:58.22; 200 free: Janie Whatley (MV) 2:14.61; 200 IM: Kristina Hatzis (MV) 2:21.89; 50 free: Nora David (MV) 25.62; 100 fly: Davia Hoover (MV) 1:04.89; 100 free: Nora David (MV) 55.36; 500 free: Morgan Moore (MV) 5:55.28; 200 free relay: Mountain View (Lily Jones, Madison Simons, Allison Vile, Janie Whatley) 1:55.13; 100 back: Lily Jones (MV) 1:06.70; 100 breast: Emily Weeks (BP) 1:17.40; 400 free relay: Mountain View (Davia Hoover, Morgan Moore, Kristian Hatzis, Nora David) 3:51.50.

WRESTLING

Tri-match at King George: Spotsylvania earns the win 36-33 against King George and defeated Caroline 75-6 in the tri-match hosted by King George.

The Knights led the 138 category with Luke Walquist earning the decision 9-7 over the Foxes Sean Riley.

Spotsylvania 75, Caroline 6: 165- Zach Gallimore (Sp) p. Kade Oelberg 1:32, 175- Cotton Yelton (Sp) p. Hayden Raymond 3:20, 190- Mason Christopher (Sp) wins by forfeit, 215- Timmy Sullivan (Sp) p. John Button 3:33, 285- Antonio Harris (Sp) p. Adam Swanton 3:33, 106- Aiden Romasser (Sp) wins by forfeit, 113- JD Schroeder (Sp) p. Austin Anthony :20, 120- Seth Ayo (Sp) wins by forfeit, 126- Colton Jones (Sp) d. Justin Hill 9-6, 132- James LaVoy (Sp) p. Aiden Waller 2:46, 138- Luke Walquist (Sp) p. Cody Swanton 2:27, 144- Sidik Jah (Sp) p. Taylor Allen 2:36, 150- Kyle Csikari (Sp) p. Elijah Parker :46, 157- Sean Kessler (Ca) p. Wyatt Thompson 2:37.

Spotsylvania 36, King George 33: 175- Robert Childress (KG) d. Cotton Yelton 7-6, 190- Mason Christopher (Sp) p. Robert Hollis :53, 215- Gavin Kristiansen (KG) wins by forfeit, 285- Antonio Harris (Sp) wins by forfeit, 106- Sam Kitchen (KG) p. Aiden Rommasser 3:25, 113- Kaleb Inzana (KG) p. JD Schroeder 3:48, 120- Seth Ayo (Sp) p. Brendan Kraisser :42, 126- Aiden Inzana (KG) p. Colton Jones 2:30, 132- Xander Aguilar (KG) p. James LaVoy 2:33, 138- Luke Walquist (Sp) d. Sean Riley 9-7, 144- Sidik Jah (Sp) d. Lucas Fronzo 8-7, 150- Kyle Csikari (Sp) p. Jasper Galliot 1:12, 157- Wyatt Thompson (Sp) d. Wayne Lawerence 4-1, 165- Zach Gallimore (Sp) p. Donovan Taylor 3:53.

Tri-match at Stafford: Stafford went 2-0 on its senior night with a 66-18 win against North Stafford and 54-28 victory against Colonial Forge.

In their opening match, the Indians earned pins in the first seven matches to jump out to an early advantage against the Wolverines. For the night, Stafford's seniors finished with six wins and no loses.

The Indians (22-4) will compete in the Culpeper Duals on Friday and Saturday.

In the evening's opening match, Colonial Forge's lower weights gave the Eagles the early lead, with North Stafford's upper weights getting them back into the match culminating in a win in the heavyweight match that gave the Wolverines a 42-36 victory.

WINTER TRACK

Tri-meet at Colonial Forge: Ella Dover won the 3,200-meter race in a time of 11:45.96 to lead Stafford against Colonial Forge and North Stafford. The time was good enough to qualify her for the Class 5 state meet.

Nathan Godsey, Ethan Govar, Joey PIttman and Robert Calvert teamed up to finish second in the 3,200 relay of the Indians with a time of 8:45.95.

All five athletes achieved personal best with their times.