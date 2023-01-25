Wednesday, Jan. 25 high school sports roundup

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Courtland 65, James Monroe 52: James Monroe kept the Battlefield District game close until early in the third quarter when visiting Courtland pulled away for the win.

Aaron Brooks led all scorers with 24 points for the Cougars.

Tremon Adams and Dezaun Robinson led the Yellow Jackets with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Courtland 14 11 28 12 — 65 James Monroe 10 13 13 15 — 51

Courtland (13-4): Aaron Brooks 24, Jaylen Brooks 13, Joshua Hansheld 8, Saveyon Deas 7, Aaron Dabney 6, Kwame Whitaker 5, Kayden Simanton 2, Brooks Shawaryn 0, Lorenzo Johnson 0, Michael Pendleton 0, RJ Magee 0. Totals 16 9-16 65.

James Monroe (6-11): Tremon Adams 14, Dezaun Robinson 13, Michael Edwards 6, Marquise Thormey 5, Nate Copeland 3, Timothy Ford 2, Julius Davis 2, Grant Kornegay 2, Keyshaun Wallace 2, Tyson Taylor 2, Noah Randell 0, Bryce Jones 0. Totals 9 9-19 51.

Three-pointers: James Monroe 8 (Adams 4, Robinson 3, Copeland). Courtland 8 (J. Brooks 3, A. Brooks 2, Dabney 2, Whitaker 1).

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Chancellor 52, Spotsylvania 31: Megan Clouser had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Amna Abed added six points, 10 rebounds and two assists to help lead Chancellor to a Battlefield District home win.

Maia Fissel supplied five assists, two points and a steal, while Leah Schoonover, Haley Lanning and Gilda Nortey contributed.

Emma Siefker led all scorers with 14 points for Spotsylvania, which also got a solid game from Kelly Ross with seven points and seven blocks.

Spotsylvania 6 2 15 8 — 31 Chancellor 19 11 12 10 — 52

Spotsylvania: Ellie Cox 0, Mariah Paterson 2, Alyssa DePue 4, Mo Maslock 2, Lily Newsome 0, Whisper Yelton 0, Hayley Searles 2, Emma Siefker 14, Kelly Ross. Totals: 13 5-8 31.

Chancellor: Lydia Brockelbank 7, Anastazja Arvan 2, Leah Schoonover 10, Maia Fissel 2, Natalie Lanning 5, Gilda Nortey 2, Haley Lanning 5, Amna Abed 6, Megan Clouser 13. Totals: 21 8-14 52.

Three-pointers: Spotsylvania: none. Chancellor 2 (Schoonover, H. Lanning).