 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wednesday, June 1 high school sports roundup: Bears net berths in regional singles finals

  • 0

Riverbend sophomores Jack Wexler and Kendal Chang advanced to Thursday’s singles finals of the Region 5D tournament with victories Wednesday at the University of Mary Washington courts.

After earning a walkover quarterfinal victory over Independence’s Srey Soha, Wexler topped Harrisonburg’s Corey Beshoar 6–0, 6–2 in the semifinals to reach Thursday’s 9 a.m. final.

Chang defeated Stone Bridge’s Krisha Mathur 6–2, 6–1 in the quarterfinals and rallied past Riverside’s Maddie Tran 0–6, 6–4, 6–4.

In doubles, Wexler and Chase Catullo advanced with a quarterfinal walkover. They’ll play in the semifinals Thursday.

Chang and Maya Jani defeated Woodgrove’s Maddie Walls and Lindsey Somers 6–2, 6–2 to reach Thursday’s semifinals.

TENNIS

REGION 3B DOUBLES

The James Monroe doubles team of Bella McDermott and Olivia Adams and the Culpeper duo of Costy Cuman and Lauren Bates reached the semifinals of the doubles tournament.

People are also reading…

Quarterfinals: Bella McDermott/Olivia Adams (James Monroe) d. Furr/Carino (Warren Count) 6-1, 6-2; Mellon/Ward (Meridian) d. Jacob/Ashbrook (Brentsville) 6-2, 7-5; Westerfield/Rashid (Maggie Walker) d. Townsend/Stamey (Goochland) 6-0, 6-0; Costly Cuman/Lauren Bates (Culpeper) d. Chandler Gustard/Jessica Hernandez (Caroline) 6-0, 6-2.
Semifinals: Mellon-Ward d. McDermott-Adams 6-2, 6-2; Westerfield-Rashid d. Cuman-Bates 6-0, 6-1.
Final: Westerfield-Rashid d. Mellon-Ward 6-2, 6-1.
0 Comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How Will Injuries Affect The NBA Finals?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert