Wednesday, June 1 high school sports roundup: Bears net berths in regional singles finals

Riverbend sophomores Jack Wexler and Kendal Chang advanced to Thursday’s singles finals of the Region 5D tournament with victories Wednesday at the University of Mary Washington courts.

After earning a walkover quarterfinal victory over Independence’s Srey Soha, Wexler topped Harrisonburg’s Corey Beshoar 6–0, 6–2 in the semifinals to reach Thursday’s 9 a.m. final.

Chang defeated Stone Bridge’s Krisha Mathur 6–2, 6–1 in the quarterfinals and rallied past Riverside’s Maddie Tran 0–6, 6–4, 6–4.

In doubles, Wexler and Chase Catullo advanced with a quarterfinal walkover. They’ll play in the semifinals Thursday.

Chang and Maya Jani defeated Woodgrove’s Maddie Walls and Lindsey Somers 6–2, 6–2 to reach Thursday’s semifinals.

TENNIS

REGION 3B DOUBLES

The James Monroe doubles team of Bella McDermott and Olivia Adams and the Culpeper duo of Costy Cuman and Lauren Bates reached the semifinals of the doubles tournament.

Quarterfinals: Bella McDermott/Olivia Adams (James Monroe) d. Furr/Carino (Warren Count) 6-1, 6-2; Mellon/Ward (Meridian) d. Jacob/Ashbrook (Brentsville) 6-2, 7-5; Westerfield/Rashid (Maggie Walker) d. Townsend/Stamey (Goochland) 6-0, 6-0; Costly Cuman/Lauren Bates (Culpeper) d. Chandler Gustard/Jessica Hernandez (Caroline) 6-0, 6-2.

Semifinals: Mellon-Ward d. McDermott-Adams 6-2, 6-2; Westerfield-Rashid d. Cuman-Bates 6-0, 6-1.

Final: Westerfield-Rashid d. Mellon-Ward 6-2, 6-1.