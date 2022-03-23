Wednesday, March 23 high school sports roundup: Riverbend earns Commonwealth District win over Brooke Point

Ayla Jantz and Kaitlyn Clark led the Riverbend attack with four goals each as the Bears handed visiting Brooke Point an 18-4 setback in Commonwealth District girls lacrosse action on Wednesday night.

Also scoring for Riverbend were Ava Treakle and Savannah Waite with three goals each, Caroline Doley with two, and Ryleigh McNally and Sara Bastenelli with one each.

Contributing assists were Treakle with four, Waite with three, and McNally and Jantz with one each for the Bears, who visit Massaponax on Monday. Goalie Patti Almand had three saves.