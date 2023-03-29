GIRLS LACROSSE

Colonial Forge 18, Stafford 17: Vanessa Ronsholdt scored seven goals and Avery Hartenstein six, each also collecting eight draw controls, to help Colonial Forge edge homestanding Stafford in Commonwealth District play.

Chloe Ronsholdt scored three goals and Maddy Tlapa two for the Eagles, who visit Riverbend on Thursday.

Stafford was led by Jordan Fitzgerald with six goals and one assist, and EV McConnell with five goals and two assists. Julia Etu also stood out with four goals and four assists.

Allyse Luckett and Emma Miller added one goal apiece for the Indians, who also received solid play from McKinzi Sauter, Peyton Lockwood and goalie Brandie Dube (nine saves).

Riverbend 16, North Stafford 6: Ayla Jantz led the scoring with five goals for Riverbend, while Ava Treakle added four goals and two assists in a Commonwealth District win.

Ryleigh McNally supplied two goals and two assists, Caroline Doley two goals and one assist, and Sara Murnane one goal and one assist for the Bears. Savannah Waite and Amalia Kilcourse scored once each, and goalie Aubree Bullock registered nine saves.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Riverbend 17, North Stafford 6: Conlon McNally tallied five goals and one assist, and Logan Eastman added four goals and two assists to help Riverbend secure a Commonwealth district win on Wednesday night.

Parker Brown supplied two goals and five assists, and Reilly Curran three goals and two assists, while Patrick Pagano scored twice and Eli Schoenberger once for the Bears (2-1), who visit Colonial Forge on Thursday.

Colonial Forge 14, Stafford 1: Cael Sandberg had four goals and Ryan Bondgren three to help Colonial Forge get a Commonwealth District home win.

Ciaran Donovan and Mike Zant each scored twice, with Kevin McGowan, Khyri Hawkins and AJ Riley each notching one goal for the Eagles. Riley went 7 for 8 on faceoffs.

SOFTBALL

King George 12, Caroline 0: Kendall Morgan and Abigail Clarke each went 4 for 4 with a double and Abigail Clarke knocked in four runs to help visiting King George game a Battlefield District win.

Rachel Morrison contributed two hits and two RBIs, and Linsey Spillman three hits and two runs scored for the Foxes (4-1, 2-0), who visit James Monroe on Thursday. Abby Greenwood tossed a one hitter, while striking on eight.

R H E King George 302 110 5 — 12 16 1 Caroline 000 000 0 — 0 1 3

ABBY GREENWOOD and Abigail Clarke. JAIDYN TINGEN and Maya Gerber.

BASEBALL

Riverbend 8, Brooke Point 1: Luke Alexander picked up his first win of the season, striking out 13 to help Riverbend get a Commonwealth District victory.

Ryan Higgins had two hits and three RBIs, and Billy Fluharty, Dawson Weems and Aiden Zovak had two hits apiece for the Bears.

Ian Butler had a solo home run for Brooke Point.

King George 16, Caroline 4: Hayden Callahan was 4 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs scored, and Adam Cupka went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored to help visiting King George get a Battlefield District win.

Will Green and and Tyler Truslow added two hits each, Green knocking in two runs, and Truslow scoring twice and knocking in one for the Foxes.

James Patterson score three times and Colson Clary struck out 12 to get the win.

Myles Holmes, Adam Pitts and Brayden Hartsell had doubles for Caroline.

R H E King George 013 309 — 16 13 2 Caroline 400 00 — 4 6 6

C. CLARY and n/a. A CARTER, A. Pitts (4), B. Storke (6), J. Morris (6) and n/a.

BOYS' SOCCER

Westmoreland 6, Rappahannock 0: Curtis Shannon scored three goals, and Jona Valencia, Johan Valencia and Luis Murillo each score once to help Westmoreland get a win in its Northern Neck District opener. The Eagles (2-1-1, 1-0) return to action April 12 at King William.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Brooke Point 5, Massaponax 4

Singles: Grace Burner (Ma) d. Angelina Tran 10-0; Josie Brewster (Ma) d. Cheyenne Smith 10-3; Olivia Ohleger (BP) d. Shelby Brewer (score n/a); Maddie Bancroft (BP) d. Avery Rau 10-4; Emma Price (BP) d. Avery Steis 10-7; Amy Kargbo (BP) d. Marylin Ross 10-8.

Doubles: Burner/Brewster (Ma) d. Smith/Paige Gillespie 10-0; Brewer/Rau (Ma) d. Price/Kargbo 10-4; Bancroft/Abrina Merrill (BP) d. Steis/Ross 10-3.

Next match: The Panthers (2-2) hosts James Monroe on Friday.

Courtland 9, Spotsylvania 0

Singles: Adele Granger (Ct) d. Sidney Wright 8-0; Meredith Stapleton (Ct) d. Kayleigh Nelson 8-0; Libby Snow (Ct) d. Abby Rose 8-0; Allison Meyer (Ct) d. Kyrstin Fredenberger 8-0; Natalie Holt (Ct) d. Michaela Castle-Bruce 8-1; Maddie Lawson (Ct) d. Savannah Orrock 8-1.

Doubles: Granger/Stapleton (Ct) d. Wright/Nelson 8-2; Drew Sherwood/Holt (Ct) d. Rose/Fredenberger 8-0; Kelsie Ashwood/Molly Buckingham (Ct) d. Castle-Bruce/Orrock 8-2.

James Monroe 9, King George 0

Singles: Gia McDermott (JM) d. Kaitlyn Damron 8-0; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Emaline Harless 8-0; Rebecca Sniffin (JM) d. Madison Brigner 8-2; Sophia Coulon (JM) d. Bella Tocci 8-0; Sofia Tosi (JM) d. Ava Brigner 8-0; Vickie Lang (JM) d. Candela Gutierrez 8-2.

Doubles: McDermott/Kingsley (JM) d. Dameron/Harkless 8-0; Sniffin/Coulon (JM) d. Brigner/Brigner 8-0; Tosi/Lang (JM) d. Tocci/Gutierrez 8-1.

Next match: The Yellow Jackets (2-0) visit Massaponax on Friday.

BOYS' TENNIS

Brooke Point 7, Massaponax 2

Singles: Jacob Scott (BP) d. Cameron Jennings 10-8; Max Butler (Ma) d. Dieter Kufuor 10-4; Luke Jasso (BP) d. Marco Bautista 10-4; Langston Spencer Hamm (BP) d. Izait Bautista 10-2; Luke Thomas (BP) d. Ryan Ho 10-1; Chase Alexander (BP) d. Ibrahim Conteh 10-0.

Doubles: Jennings/Butler (Ma) d. Scott/Kufuor 10-7; Jasso/Spencer-Hamm (BP) d. Bautista/Bautista 10-4; Thomas/Alexander (BP) d. Ho/Conteh 10-0.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

BASEBALL

Riverbend 17, Massaponax 1: Tyker Benick went 5 for 5 with three doubles and four RBIs in the Bears' Commonwealth District romp. Colin Synder doubled twice and had two RBIs.

Rhett Fletcher had two hits and and an RBI, and Aiden Klimzak also supplied two hits for the Bears. Zack Houff was 2 for 2 with two RBIs.

R H E Riverbend 20(10) 23 — 17 15 0 Massaponax 00 0 01 — 1 3 3

RYAN HIGGINS and A. Picoriello, Ty Lowe. CONNOR BLAKE, Caleb Rist (3), Jonathan Upshaw (3), J. Furr (5) and Tanner Stempin, B. Morley.

Mountain View 12, Chancellor 6: Hayden Rue tripled, doubled, drove in four runs and scored twice in the Wildcats' non-district win.

Caleb Ramsey stole four bases and scored four times, and Jordan Ramsey had a double and two RBIs. Chris Tuebner drove in two runs for the Chargers.

R H E Mountain View 433 000 2 — 12 10 3 Chancellor 002 103 0 — 6 8 3

O. Corcoran, M. McCauley (2), T. Van Dyke (3), W. Yount (4), C. Ramsey (5), E. SHORT (6) and R. Chapman, T. Hootselle (5). H. COVILLE, N. Carter (2), Jedlicka (4), E, Holloway (6), Co. Dodson (6) and J. Dillard.

SOFTBALL

Riverbend 14, Massaponax 2: Is Barber homered and drove in three runs in the Bears' Commonwealth District win. Roxane Hensel also had three RBI's, and winning pitcher Emily Dameron and Lainey Mutter each had three hits. Jameson Snell scored three times for Riverbend (4-1).

Lainey Deane hit a two-run homer for the Panthers.

R H E Riverbend 253 13 – 14 16 1 Massaponax 200 00 – 2 6 5

EMILY DAMERON and Ryleigh Livesay. K BILLIG and Lainey Deane.

Courtland 12, Culpeper 10: Brystal Newman homered twice and Kendall Holsington stole three bases in the Cougars' Battlefield District win. Amanda Malie pitched well in a spot start for Courtland, which hosts Spotsylvania Thursday.

BOYS' TENNIS

Riverbend 9, Massaponax 0

Singles: Chase Catulo (R) d. Cameron Jennings 10-1; Devon Jane (R) d. Max Butler 10-1; Charlie Long (R) d. Marco Bautista 10-3; Joshua Bartlett (R) d. Izait Bautista 10-1; Dhruv Bejugam (R) d. Ryan Ho 10-0; Luke Degallery (R) d. Ibrahim Conteh 10-3.

Doubles: Catullo/Jane (R) d. Jennings/Butler 10-1; Long/Bartlett (R) d. Bautista/Bautista 10-1; Nik Gupta/Brian Ordonez (R) d. Ryan Ho/Clifford Aitken 10-0.

BOYS' SOCCER

Colonial Forge 3, North Stafford 2: Izzy Villatoro, Malachi Pitts and Joe Liebe scored as the Eagles rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit for a Commonwealth District win.

Riverbend 3, Massaponax 3: Emmanuel Petway had two goals and an assist for the Bears in their Commonwealth District tie with the Panthers. Brenner Booren added a goal and an assist. Javin King had a goal and an assist for Massaponax, and Xavier Carroll and Jordyn Muralles also scored.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Colonial Forge 13, North Stafford 0: Ava Kertgate, Maria Walsh, Ava Hecker and Kailey Hill each scored multiple goals in the Eagles' Commonwealth District win. Kaitlyn Shell. Maci Landel and Nicole Alvarado also scored for Colonial Forge, which hosts Mountain View Friday.

