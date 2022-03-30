Wednesday, March 30 high school sports roundup: Stafford boys defeat Brooke Point in tennis

Aashray Somu and Tim Oravec teamed up to snap a 4-4 tie with a 7-4 tiebreaker win at No. 3 doubles to help Stafford escape with a Commonwealth District boys tennis win at Brooke Point on Wednesday.

Singles: Michael Foley (BP) d. Sam Emerson 8-3; Ollie Lambert (St) d. Jacob Scott 8-1; Jahrome Fletcher (St) d. Tyler Bergin 8-1; Trey Williams (BP) d. Xander Beamon 8-3; Aashray Somu (St) d. Cayden Breslin 8-4; Tim Oravec (St) d. Langston Spencer-Hamm 8-6.

Doubles: Foley/Williams (BP) d. Emerson/Beamon 8-3; Scott/Breslin (BP) d. Fletcher/Lambert 8-2; Somu/Oravec (St) d. Bergin/Lucas Cedeno-Villegas 9-8 (7-4).

SOFTBALL

SPOTSYLVANIA 17, COURTLAND 5

Mylia Knight finished 4 for 4 with two homers and six RBIs, and Kate Braden went 3 for 5 with a homer and four RBIs to lead visiting Spotsylvania to a Battlefield District softball win at Courtland on Wednesday evening.

Other standouts for the Knights (3-2, 1-0) included Nyla Brown with three hits and two RBIs, Caroline Carter with two hits and a home run, and Kyleight Mummert and Emma Hallman each with two hits and an RBI.

Olivia George finished 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs, and Emery Lowe also homered to lead Courtland.

Spottsylvania hosts Chancellor on Tuesday.

R H E Spotsylvania 201 374 — 17 18 1 Courtland 020 300 — 5 8 3

MORGAN MASLOCK, Emma Hallman (5) and Kyleigh Mummert. ALLISON THRIFT, Olivia Roudabush (5) and Maile Dickhute.

LOUISA 2, MONTICELLO 0

Emily Gillespie struck out 18 in a one-hit shutout and Louisa scratched out two runs on 10th-inning wild pitches in a Jefferson District win over the Mustangs.

R H E

Louisa 000 000 00002 ­— 2 4 2

Monticello 000 000 000 0 ­— 0 1 1

EMILY GILLESPIE and Alyssa Hopkins. KATY O’CoONNOR and Sammi Dietsch.

BASEBALL

STAFFORD 7, POTOMAC 6

Zach D’Albenzio, Steven Fey and Tyler Barham each had two hits and the Indians rallied from an early deficit for a nondistrict victory. Kaz Jordan earned the pitching victory,with four strong innings in relief.

GIRLS LACROSSE

STAFFORD 18, NORTH STAFFORD 4

Sydney Ulmer scored six goals and added two assists as the Indians cruised to a Commonwelath District victory on Wednesday night .

EV McConnell had three goals and three assists for the Indians, who also got goals from Braelynn Greenlaw, Jordan Fitzgerald, Maddie Patton and Peyton Lockwood.

JAMES MONROE 16, BRENTSVILLE 11

The Yellow Jackets were led on the attack by Sally Beringer who scored six goals in the victory over the visiting Tigers.

Addie Oakes earned three goals and two assists, Sarah Rigual had three goals and one assist, Ciaran Cubbage contributed two goals, Celie Constantine had one goal and one assist, Grace Maynard added one goal, and Katie Fidler had one assist for the Yellow Jackets.

James Monroe will travel to Liberty on Monday.

ALBERMARLE 16, RIVERBEND 6

The Patriots earn the Commonwealth District victory over the visiting Bears.

Ava Treakle led the Bears with four goals and one assist, Ayla Jantz had two goals and one assist, and Sara Bastenelli and Nina Accousti each contributed an assist.

COLONIAL FORGE 18, WOODBRIDGE 6

The Eagles earn the victory led by Faith Piser who notched six goals and four assists.

Vanessa Ronsholdt contributed six goals and two assist, Sophie Crane and Emma Sofis each had two goals, Roxy Stone added one goal and one assist, Maddy Tlapa had one goal and three assist, and Evelyn Deter earned an assist to help secure the victory over the visiting Vikings.

GIRLS SOCCER

COURTLAND 5, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

The Cougars were led by Amber Ignudo who scored two goals and had one assist in the Battlefield District victory over the visiting Knights.

Takiyah Raynor and Kaitlin Wells each contributed a goal, and Alex Hewson had one goal and one assist. Rachael Low and Isabella Broeker had an assist each.

Courtland (2-1-1) will travel to James Monroe on Tuesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

JAMES MONROE 9 KING GEORGE 0

Singles: Bella McDermott (JM) d. Terry Scaiffe 8-0; Gia McDermott (JM) d. Kaitlyn Damron 8-0; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Maria Poley 8-1; Olivia Adams (JM) d. Ciara Graves 8-1; Rebecca Sniffen (JM) d. Mia Cintron 8-2; Addi Gleason (JM) d. Emma Harkless (KG) 8-0.

Doubles: B. McDermott/Adams (JM) d. Damron/Poley 8-2; G. McDermott/Gleason (JM) d. Poley/Graves 8-0; Sniffen/Kingsley (JM) d. Cintron/Harkless (KG) 8-0.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 5, BROAD RUN 5

Singles: Izzy Rotaru (BR) d. Kaitlyn Williams 9-8; Serena Singh (MV) d. Camryn Hulcher 8-3; Audrey Yang (BR) d. K. Calvert; Dawn Forrest (MV) d. Ravi 8-5; Sharma (BR) d. J. Muturi; Julia Widding (BR) d. M. Calvert.

Doubles: Rotaru–Hulcher (BR) d. Williams–Singh 8-4; K. Calvert–J. Muturi (MV) d. Yang–Ravai 8-5; Forrest–M. Calvert (MV) d. Sharma-Widding.

STAFFORD 5, BROOKE POINT 4

Singles: Victoria Rios (BP) d. Linnea Rouse 8-6; Ellie Scott (BP) d. Sophie Loncar 8-5; Cheyenne Smith (BP) d. Clara Sylzk 8-5; Isabella Rouse (St) d. Olivia Ohleger 8-4; Hanna Tse (St) d. Amy Kargbo 8-2; Anna Wheatley (St) d. Paige Gillespie 8-3.

Doubles: Rouse/Rouse (St) d. Rios/Scott 9-8 (7-3); Smith/Ohleger (BP) d. Loncar/Wheatley 8-1; Tse/Sylzk (St) d. Gillespie/Price 9-7.

COLONIAL FORGE 6, NORTH STAFFORD 3

Singles: Alyssa Fenton (NS) d. Michelle Choi 9–8 (7–3); Rachel Regling (CF) d. Saige Thibodeaux 8–3; Adelle Bloom (CF) d. Gretchen Nicholes 8–3; Noelia Cevallos (NS) d. Brianna Wahl 8–5; Avery Lieser (CF) d. Evelyn Brangado 8–1; Madison Brewer (CF) d. Sarah Farr 8–3.

Doubles: Fenton/Thibodeaux (NS) d. Choi/Bloom 8–4; Regling/Wahl (CF) d. Nicholes/Cevallos 8–2; Lieser/Brewer (CF) d. Brangado/Moana Romalus 8–2.

GOLF

OAKCREST 117, FCS 212

Joey Priebe shot a 48 at Lee’s Hill golf Club on Wednesday in the loss.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Dylan Holyfield (53), Luca Salafia (57) and John Parker DiBlasi (54).

BOYS LACROSSE

ALBEMARLE 7, RIVERBEND 3

The Bears fall short in a Commonwealth District matchup against the visiting Patriots.

Grant Messick, Logan Eastman, and Nasir Smith tallied a goal each in the loss for the Bears.

Riverbend (1-1) will host Colonial Forge on Monday.