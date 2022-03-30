Wednesday, March 30th high school sports roundup: Stafford boy's tennis defeats Brooke Point

Aashray Somu and Tim Oravec teamed up to snap a 4-4 tie with a 7-4 tiebreaker win at No. 3 doubles to help Stafford escape with a Commonwealth District boys tennis win at Brooke Point on Wednesday.

Singles: Michael Foley (BP) d. Sam Emerson 8-3; Ollie Lambert (St) d. Jacob Scott 8-1; Jahrome Fletcher (St) d. Tyler Bergin 8-1; Trey Williams (BP) d. Xander Beamon 8-3; Aashray Somu (St) d. Cayden Breslin 8-4; Tim Oravec (St) d. Langston Spencer-Hamm 8-6.

Doubles: Foley/Williams (BP) d. Emerson/Beamon 8-3; Scott/Breslin (BP) d. Fletcher/Lambert 8-2; Somu/Oravec (St) d. Bergin/Lucas Cedeno-Villegas 9-8 (7-4).

SOFTBALL

SPOTSYLVANIA 17, COURTLAND 5

Mylia Knight finished 4 for 4 with two homers and six RBIs, and Kate Braden went 3 for 5 with a homer and four RBIs to lead visiting Spotsylvania to a Battlefield District softball win at Courtland on Wednesday evening.

Other standouts for the Knights (3-2, 1-0) included Nyla Brown with three hits and two RBIs, Caroline Carter with two hits and a home run, and Kyleight Mummert and Emma Hallman each with two hits and an RBI.

Olivia George finished 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs, and Emery Lowe also homered to lead Courtland.

Spottsylvania hosts Chancellor on Tuesday.

R H E Spotsylvania 201 374 — 17 18 1 Courtland 020 300 — 5 8 3

MORGAN MASLOCK, Emma Hallman (5) and Kyleigh Mummert. ALLISON THRIFT, Olivia Roudabush (5) and Maile Dickhute.

GIRLS LACROSSE

STAFFORD 18, NORTH STAFFORD 4

Sydney Ulmer scored six goals and added two assists as the Indians cruised to a Commonwelath District victory on Wednesday night .

EV McConnell had three goals and three assists for the Indians, who also got goals from Braelynn Greenlaw, Jordan Fitzgerald, Maddie Patton and Peyton Lockwood.

GIRLS SOCCER

COURTLAND 5, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

The Cougars were led by Amber Ignudo who scored two goals and had one assist in the Battlefield District victory over the visiting Knights.

Takiyah Raynor and Kaitlin Wells each contributed a goal, and Alex Hewson had one goal and one assist. Rachael Low and Isabella Broeker had an assist each.

Courtland (2-1-1) will travel to James Monroe on Tuesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

JAMES MONROE 9 KING GEORGE 0

Singles: Bella McDermott (JM) d. Terry Scaiffe 8-0; Gia McDermott (JM) d. Kaitlyn Damron 8-0; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Maria Poley 8-1; Olivia Adams (JM) d. Ciara Graves 8-1; Rebecca Sniffen (JM) d. Mia Cintron 8-2; Addi Gleason (JM) d. Emma Harkless (KG) 8-0.

Doubles: B. McDermott/Adams (JM) d. Damron/Poley 8-2; G. McDermott/Gleason (JM) d. Poley/Graves 8-0; Sniffen/Kingsley (JM) d. Cintron/Harkless (KG) 8-0.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 5, BROAD RUN 5

Singles: Izzy Rotaru (BR) d. Kaitlyn Williams 9-8; Serena Singh (MV) d. Camryn Hulcher 8-3; Audrey Yang (BR) d. K. Calvert; Dawn Forrest (MV) d. Ravi 8-5; Sharma (BR) d. J. Muturi; Julia Widding (BR) d. M. Calvert.

Doubles: Rotaru–Hulcher (BR) d. Williams–Singh 8-4; K. Calvert–J. Muturi (MV) d. Yang–Ravai 8-5; Forrest–M. Calvert (MV) d. Sharma-Widding.

STAFFORD 5, BROOKE POINT 4

Singles: Victoria Rios (BP) d. Linnea Rouse 8-6; Ellie Scott (BP) d. Sophie Loncar 8-5; Cheyenne Smith (BP) d. Clara Sylzk 8-5; Isabella Rouse (St) d. Olivia Ohleger 8-4; Hanna Tse (St) d. Amy Kargbo 8-2; Anna Wheatley (St) d. Paige Gillespie 8-3.

Doubles: Rouse/Rouse (St) d. Rios/Scott 9-8 (7-3); Smith/Ohleger (BP) d. Loncar/Wheatley 8-1; Tse/Sylzk (St) d. Gillespie/Price 9-7.