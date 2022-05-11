Wednesday, May 11 high school sports roundup: Colonial Forge girls stay unbeaten in soccer

Ava Kertgate scored twice and Maci Landel had a goal and an assist as Colonial Forge improved to 13–0 with a 3-0 girls' soccer victory over Riverbend Wednesday.

Nicole Alvarado and Rose McHugh also had assists for Colonial Forge, which hosts Massaponax Friday with the Commonwealth District regular-season title at stakee. Morgan Mesterhazy, Carly Brimhall, Alexa Kaley and Alexa Adams led the defense for the shutout.

GIRLS' SOCCER

MASSAPONAX 7, STAFFORD 0

Sisters Kaitlyn and Kristina Venzen each had a goal and two assists in the Panthers’ win.

Sara Frensley, Avery White, Rya Lefler, Alexa Stohr and Lindsey Sweet also scored for Massaponax (13–1), and Sweet, Sam Brewer, and Kyla Lockette chipped in assists.

SOFTBALL

COLONIAL FORGE 6, RIVERBEND 2

Kaci Stephenson pitched a complete game and had two hits, including a double, in the Eagles’ Commonwealth District win.

Arianna Melendez added two hits and scored twice for Colonial Forge (10–8, 5–6), which visits Massaponax Friday.

Izzy Barber and Roxanne Hensel each had two extra-base hits for the Bears, and Emily Dameron struck out 11.

R H E Riverbend 010 001 0 — 2 5 3 Colonial Forge 202 011 x — 6 9 2

EMILY DAMERON and Onnika Debruhl. KACI STEPHENSON and Caitlyn Oakland.

MASSAPONAX 4, STAFFORD 2

Emily Collins struck out 13 in a complete game and Emily Cross went 2 for 4 with two RBIs in th Panthers’ Commonwealth District win.

Cerene Thomas also had two hits for the Panthers. Jordan Yule struck out eight and went 2 for 4 for the Indians.

R H E Massaponax 010 200 1 — 4 6 2 Stafford 001 000 1 — 2 4 1

EMILY COLLINS and Laney Deane. JORDAN YULE and Leighton Gary.

JM 2, CAROLINE 2

Isabel Whitman scored twice and Hannah Christsy provided the assist on each to help James Monroe get a 2-2 tie at Caroline in girls soccer action on Wednesday night.

Kayla Montgomery and Tori Lloyd scored for the Cavaliers (3-10-1), while Angie Machado garnering an assist.

Goalie Yamilet Reyes had a solid night for the Yellow Jackets (7-6-2).

JM host Chancellor on Friday and Caroline visits Spotsylvania on Monday.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

STAFFORD 5, COLONIAL FORGE 0

Stafford picked up a win in the Commonwealth District quarterfinals.

Singles: Sophie Loncar (St) d. Rachel Regling 8-4; Lauren Doty (St) d. Brianna Whal 8-2; Bella Rouse (St) d. Madison Brewer 8-2; Hannah Tse (St) d. Avery Lieser 8-1; Anna Wheatley (St) d. Priyanka Saravanna 8-1.

JM 6, CAROLINE 1

Singles: Bella McDermott (JM) d. Alendria Dewe 8–1; Gia McDermott (JM) d. Chandler Guster 8–0; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Jessica Hernandez 8–0; Olivia Adams (JM) d. Randi Roehl 8–0; Addi Gleason (JM) d. Avery Satterwhite 8–0; Sarah Wood (Ca) d. Bekah Furrow 8–0.

Doubles: B. McDermott/Adams (JM) d. Dewer/Roel 4-0.

Note: Match shortened by rain.

BOYS’ TENNIS

CHANCELLOR 9, CULPEPER 0

Singles: Joshua Young (Ch) d. Hudson Luke 8-3; Trent Sites (Ch) d. Gavin Seely 8-3; Aiden McGlaughlin (Ch) d. Cooper Bailey 8-1; Patrick Fallon (Ch) d. Stephen Csontos 8-1; Owen Kemp (Ch) d. Kayden Lawston by forfeit; Dakota Haynes (Ch) d. Blake Shaffer by forfeit.

Doubles: Young/Lacey (Ch) d. Luke/Seely 8-1; Sites/McGlaughlin (Ch) d. Bailey/Csontos 8-1; Logan Dillard/J.P. Clark (Ch) d. JJ Gonzalez/Kian Nichol 8-1.

KING GEORGE 9, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

Singles: Max Freitag (KG) d. Jordan Low 8-0; Chase Linda (KG) d. Ben Lambert 8-3; Noah Buckwalter (KG) d. Satchel Bowlings 8-4; Kevin Myers (KG) d. Tyler Baker 8-4; Drew Warder (KG) d. Aiden Walter 8-4; KG 8-0 by default.

Doubles: Freitag/Buckwalter (KG) d. Lambert/Baker 8-2; Stephen Bartyczak/Kennenth Chan (KG) d. Bowling/Walters 8-3.

BOYS' SOCCER

WASHINGTON & LEE 8, LANCASTER 2

Luis Murillo scored four goals to lead Washington & Lee to a Northern Neck District win.

Yahir Antunez, Johan Valencia, Jona Valencia and William Luzier also scored for the Eagles (9-1, 4-0), who visit Northumberland on Tuesday.