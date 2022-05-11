Wednesday, May 11 high school sports roundup: James Monroe girls' soccer tie Caroline on the road

Isabel Whitman scored twice and Hannah Christsy provided the assist on each to help James Monroe get a 2-2 tie at Caroline in girls soccer action on Wednesday night.

Kayla Montgomery and Tori Lloyd scored for the Cavaliers (3-10-1), while Angie Machado garnering an assist.

Goalie Yamilet Reyes had a solid night for the Yellow Jackets (7-6-2).

JM host Chancellor on Friday and Caroline visits Spotsylvania on Monday.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

STAFFORD 5, COLONIAL FORGE 0

Stafford picked up a win in the Commonwealth District quarterfinals.

Singles: Sophie Loncar (St) d. Rachel Regling 8-4; Lauren Doty (St) d. Brianna Whal 8-2; Bella Rouse (St) d. Madison Brewer 8-2; Hannah Tse (St) d. Avery Lieser 8-1; Anna Wheatley (St) d. Priyanka Saravanna 8-1.

BOYS’ TENNIS

CHANCELLOR 9, CULPEPER 0

Singles: Joshua Young (Ch) d. Hudson Luke 8-3; Trent Sites (Ch) d. Gavin Seely 8-3; Aiden McGlaughlin (Ch) d. Cooper Bailey 8-1; Patrick Fallon (Ch) d. Stephen Csontos 8-1; Owen Kemp (Ch) d. Kayden Lawston by forfeit; Dakota Haynes (Ch) d. Blake Shaffer by forfeit.

Doubles: Young/Lacey (Ch) d. Luke/Seely 8-1; Sites/McGlaughlin (Ch) d. Bailey/Csontos 8-1; Logan Dillard/J.P. Clark (Ch) d. JJ Gonzalez/Kian Nichol 8-1.

KING GEORGE 9, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

Singles: Max Freitag (KG) d. Jordan Low 8-0; Chase Linda (KG) d. Ben Lambert 8-3; Noah Buckwalter (KG) d. Satchel Bowlings 8-4; Kevin Myers (KG) d. Tyler Baker 8-4; Drew Warder (KG) d. Aiden Walter 8-4; KG 8-0 by default.

Doubles: Freitag/Buckwalter (KG) d. Lambert/Baker 8-2; Stephen Bartyczak/Kennenth Chan (KG) d. Bowling/Walters 8-3.

BOYS' SOCCER

WASHINGTON & LEE 8, LANCASTER 2

Luis Murillo scored four goals to lead Washington & Lee to a Northern Neck District win.

Yahir Antunez, Johan Valencia, Jona Valencia and William Luzier also scored for the Eagles (9-1, 4-0), who visit Northumberland on Tuesday.