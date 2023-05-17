The North Stafford Wolverines earn the Commonwealth District softball title with a 3-0 win over visiting Riverbend on Wednesday evening.

Kaylie DeChicchis earned the victory in the circle with 12 strikeouts, and added one hit and one RBI. Abby Morris earned an inside-the-park homer run to help the Wolverines earn the district championship.

Hannah Rubino, Ryleigh Livesay, Emily Dameron and Kaylee Golightly each contributed one hit for the Bears in the loss.

R H E Riverbend 000 000 0 — 0 4 3 North Stafford 001 110 x — 3 4 0

EMILY DAMERON and Ryleigh Livesay. KAYLIE DeCHICCHIS and Phoebe Hughes.

SOFTBALL

Spotsylvania 3, Eastern View 0: Kate Braden scored a run with two RBIs and Mylia Knight scored a run with one RBI in a Battlefield District semifinal win over the Cyclones.

Ali Roberts scored a run for the Knights (14-6), who will play King George in the district final on Friday.

R H E Spotsylvania 102 000 0 — 3 8 0 Eastern View 000 000 0 — 0 4 1

MORGAN MASLOCK and Calleigh Craft. TAYLOR SAIN and Sarah Hopper.

Wednesday's results

BASEBALL

Courtland 2, Caroline 0: Calvin Johnson threw six innings of three-hit ball, while striking out seven, and Carlos Santos had a hit and an RBI to help Courtland get a win in the Battlefield District semifinals.

Tyler Jackson and Nate Jackson each had a hit and a run score, with Tyler Jackson also pitching the seven for the save. Jackson Garland and Brenden Ruckle also added hits.

Christian Tingen, Baylor Storke and Adam Pitts each had a hit for Caroline.

R H E Caroline 000 000 0 — 0 3 0 Courtland 002 000 0 — 2 5 1

ADAM PITTS and Jackson Thomas. CALVIN ROGERS, Tyler Jackson (7) and Brenden Ruckles.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Atlee 5, Spotsylvania 0: The Knights season came to an end with a loss at Atlee in the Region 4B quarterfinals.

Singles: Elizabeth Hughes (At) d. Sidney Wright 6-0, 6-1; Marina Le (At) d. Kayleigh Nelson 6-0, 6-0; Allie France (At) d. Abby Rose 6-0, 6-1; Carys Buck (At) d. Savannah Orrock 6-1, 6-1; Ruthie Best (At) led Michaela Castle 6-2, 5-1 (DNF); Laura Watson (At) d. Cassidy Ross 6-0, 6-0.

BOYS' TENNIS

James Monroe 5, Warren County 0: James Monroe won Nos. 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6 singles to clinch a win in the Region 3B quarterfinals played at Kenmore Park. The Yellow Jackets will host a region semifinal on Tuesday at the University of Mary Washington.

Singles: Griffin Van Zandt (JM) d. R. Slifka 6-0, 6-2; Jack Quinton (JM) d J. Pancrera 6-1, 6-0; Ryan Wolfenbarger (JM) d. C. Schaeffer 6-2, 6-3; Yash Patil (JM) led D. Aponte 6-3, 3-2 (DNF); Palmer Van Zandt (JM) d. P. Maddox 6-3, 6-0; Jackson Gravatt (JM) d. V. Lamendola 6-2, 6-2.