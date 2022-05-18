 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday, May 18th high school sports roundup: Courtland baseball defeats King George in Battlefield District finals

Calvin Rogers allowed just three runs in 6 and 2/3 innings, and Brendan Ruckle homered as Courtland claimed the Battlefield District baseball championship with an 11-5 win over King George on Wednesday night.

Jacob Vanbenschoten had three RBIs for the Cougars.

David Norris led King George with 2 RBIs.

GIRLS TENNIS

COURTLAND 5, JAMES MONROE 2

Singles: Mac Watkins (Co) d. Bella McDermott 6-3, 7-5; Meredith Stapleton (Co) d. Gia McDermott 6-2, 6-3; Adele Granger (Co) d. Sophia Coulon 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Adams (JM) d. Madison Shea 6-2, 3-6, 6-4; Addi Gleason (JM) d. Natalie Holt 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; Libby Snow (Co) d. Rebecca Sniffen 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Adele Granger/Natalie Holt (Co) d. Rebecca Sniffen/V. Lang 6-2, 6-0.
Next Match: Courtland (14-2) will host the first Regional 4B matchup on Monday.

BOYS SOCCER

CHANCELLOR 3, EASTERN VIEW 1

Jonas Lohr, Marcus Muntean, and Adam Cook scored one goal each to help the Chargers advance to the Battlefield semifinals over Eastern View on Wednesday night.

Aidan Buhmann and Lohr tallied one assist each.

Erick Lobo scored the lone goal for Eastern View and Bryan Healy totaled six saves.

Chancellor (11-3-3) will take on Courtland at King George to battle for the district title on Friday.

King George (7-4-4) will host the first play-in round of the Region 4B tournament on Tuesday.

