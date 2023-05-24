Spotsylvania advanced to the Region 4B softball quarterfinals with a 2-1 victory over visiting Courtland in Wednesday evening's first round.

Abby Dowdy had two hits, stole two bases and scored a run to lead the way for the Knights.

Morgan Maslock silenced the Cougars bats, tossing a one hitter for Spotsylvania, which visits Dinwiddie in Friday's quarterfinals.

Tuesday's results

GIRLS' TENNIS

James Monroe 5, Brentsville 2: After winning their singles matches, Rebecca Sniffin and Sophia Coulon teamed up for the decisive point at No. 2 doubles as the Yellow Jackets advanced to Thursday's Region 3B final at Maggie Walker and clinched a state tournament berth.

Singles: Audrey Jacob (Br) d. Gia McDermott 6-1, 1-6 (10-7); Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Elena Hall 6-1, 6-0; Rebecca Sniffin (JM) d. Madison McVicker 6-2, 6-2; Sophia Coulon (JM) d. Tatum Brownlee 6-1, 6-0; Addison Butler (Br) d. Sofia Tosi 6-3, 6-2; Vickie Lang (JM) d. Clem Boisier 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles: McDermott/Kingsley (JM) led Jacob/Hall 7-5, 1-1 (DNF), Sniffin/Coulon (JM) d. McVicker/Butler 6-3, 6-2; Tosi/Lang (JM) led Brownlee/Boisier 6-2, 5-6 (DNF).