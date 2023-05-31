Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Region 3B: James Monroe's Gianna McDermott and Piper Kingsley advanced to the Region 3B doubles championship on Wednesday but feel short in a 6-2, 6-3 match against Maggie Walker's Martina Ribera and Ella Wiatt.

McDermott and Kingsley defeated Goochland's Anna Stamey and Kamryn Harris in a 6-0, 6-1 match in the quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals to top Audrey Jacob and Elena Hall from Brentsville 6-3, 6-3.

Tuesday's games

BASEBALL

Riverbend 4, Albemarle 1: Aiden Klimzak delivered a two-run single and Colin Snyder had two hits and an RBI as the Bears won a Region 5D semifinal road game and earned a state tournament berth.

Luke Alexander allowed one run in five innings to earn the win and Ryan Higgins got the save. Riverbend will host Independence in Friday's regional final.