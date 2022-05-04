Wednesday, May 4 high school sports roundup: Stafford rallies past Mountain View in baseball

Ian Smith went 2 for 4 and drove in the winning run in the eighth inning of Stafford's 4-3 Commonwealth District baseball victory over Mountain View Wednesday night.

Pinch hitter Noah Ontiveros tied things up in the seventh for Stafford after Wildcats starter Braden Hamiton struck out eight in 6 1/3 innings.

Hunter Butler and Jacson Hammill each had two hits for Mountain View.

GIRLS' SOCCER

CAROLINE 5, KING GEORGE 2

Kaitlyn Klock netted a hat trick and had an assist in the Cavaliers’ Battlefield District victory.

Gracelyn Edwards had two goals and one assist for Caroline (2-7), which travels to Courtland onThursday.

King George got goals from Mya Malloy and Autumn Plotner in the defeat.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

NORTH STAFFORD 23, POTOMAC 2

Liv Vallejo totaled six ogals and one assists, and Maddy Ramos and Shannon Harrel amassed four goals and two assists each to help North Stafford get a nondistrict win.

Ashley Purtell had two goals and two assists, and Yaneyri Juarez also scored twice for the Wolverined (2-9). Scoring once each were Aislyn Fisher, Ayanna Madison, Arlene Sabana, Bri Farrell and Amaouni Council.

Madison also added an assist and goalie Jax Keener made five saves for North Stafford, which hosts Mountain View on Friday.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 21, PATRIOT 14

Hannah Navarro scored six goals and Olivia Wahlin and Ava Windham added four each in the Wildcats’ nondistrict victory.

Emma Stalteri and Gabby Bartels contiributed three goals apiece, and Mary Wahlin had one. Statleri and Olivia Wahlin each notched two assists.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

RIVERBEND 17, NORTH STAFFORD 8

Grant Messick scored five goals and Camdon Carter three to help lead Riverbend to a Commonwealth District win.

Mason Amelung, Isaiah Schoenberger and Parker Brown each scored twice, while Logan Eastman, Nasir Smith and Ian Fusaro tallied once each for the Bears.

GIRLS' TENNIS

COURTLAND 6, CAROLINE 0

Singles: Mac Watkins (Co) d. Alendria Dewer 8-1; Meredith Stapleton (Co) d. Chandler Gustardv 8-1; Adele Granger (Co) d. Jessica Hernandez 8-0; Madison Shea (Co) d. Randi Roehl 8-0; Natalie Holt (Co) d. Avery Satterwhite 8-0; Libby Snow (Co) d. Sarah Wood 8-0.

JM 8, CULPEPER 1

Singles: Costy Cuman (Cu) d. Bella McDermott 8–6; Gia McDermott (JM) d. Lauren Bates 8–2; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Ashley Lauretzyen 8–0; Olivia Adams (JM) d. Ally Williams 8–1; Addi Gleason (JM) d. Riley Amos 8–0; Rebecca Sniffen (JM) d. Giulia Pontisori 8–0.

Doubles: B. McDermott/Adams (JM) d. Cuman/Bates 8–3; G. McDermott/Kingsley (JM) d. Lauretzen/Williams 8–2; Hein/Lang (JM) d. Amos/Pontisori 8–4.

GOLF

FCS 189, MILLER 231

Joey Priebe earned medalist honors with a 40, as the Eagles recorded a season-low team score in their 189-231 victory over Miller School at Old Trail Golf Club in Crozet on Wednesday.

FA’s Dylan Holyfield and Kate Blaylock shot career-low rounds of 44 and 47, respectively.