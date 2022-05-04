Wednesday, May 4th high school sports roundup: FCS Golf shoots season-low score in the victory

Joey Priebe earned medalist honors with a 40, as the Eagles recorded a season-low team score in their 189-231 victory over Miller School at Old Trail Golf Club in Crozet on Wednesday.

FA’s Dylan Holyfield and Kate Blaylock shot career-low rounds of 44 and 47, respectively.

GIRLS' SOCCER

CAROLINE 5, KING GEORGE 2

Kaitlyn Klock netted a hat trick and had an assist in the Cavaliers’ Battlefield District victory.

Gracelyn Edwards had two goals and one assist for Caroline (2-7), which travels to Courtland onThursday.

King George got goals from Mya Malloy and Autumn Plotner in the defeat.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

NORTH STAFFORD 23, POTOMAC 2

Liv Vallejo totaled six ogals and one assists, and Maddy Ramos and Shannon Harrel amassed four goals and two assists each to help North Stafford get a nondistrict win.

Ashley Purtell had two goals and two assists, and Yaneyri Juarez also scored twice for the Wolverined (2-9). Scoring once each were Aislyn Fisher, Ayanna Madison, Arlene Sabana, Bri Farrell and Amaouni Council.

Madison also added an assist and goalie Jax Keener made five saves for North Stafford, which hosts Mountain View on Friday.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

RIVERBEND 17, NORTH STAFFORD 8

Grant Messick scored five goals and Camdon Carter three to help lead Riverbend to a Commonwealth District win.

Mason Amelung, Isaiah Schoenberger and Parker Brown each scored twice, while Logan Eastman, Nasir Smith and Ian Fusaro tallied once each for the Bears.

GIRLS' TENNIS

COURTLAND 6, CAROLINE 0

Singles: Mac Watkins (Co) d. Alendria Dewer 8-1; Meredith Stapleton (Co) d. Chandler Gustardv 8-1; Adele Granger (Co) d. Jessica Hernandez 8-0; Madison Shea (Co) d. Randi Roehl 8-0; Natalie Holt (Co) d. Avery Satterwhite 8-0; Libby Snow (Co) d. Sarah Wood 8-0.

Doubles: DNP