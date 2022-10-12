Wednesday, Oct. 12 high school sports roundup

Chancellor’s Alex Blair finished in first place in the boys cross country race in a time of 18:37, to help the Chargers finish in a tie with Fluvanna in a tri-meet held at Loriella Park on Wednesday.

Chancellor and the Flying Flucos each totaled 30 points, while James Monroe finished third with 58.

On the girls side, the Chargers Natalie Lanning was the top Fredericksburg-area finisher, taking third place. Fluvanna topped the Chargers in the team race 20-44. JM did not have enough scoring runners for a team score.

The following are top 10 finishers for Chancellor and JM.

Boys results: 1. Alex Blair (Ch) 18:37; 5. Luke Rossi (JM) 19:06; 8. Gabe Mellinger (JM) 19:49; 9. Dylan Hayner (Ch) 20:06; 10. Wyatt Jimenez (Ch) 20:21.

Girls results (times not available): 3. Natalie Lanning (Ch); 5. Alice Weber (JM); 6. Sophie Sweet (JM); 7. Hannah Al-Hamdy (Ch).

Field hockey

St. Catherine’s 2, Fredericksburg Academy 1 (OT): St. Catherine’s Becca Galbraith scored 1:20 into overtime to give visiting St. Catherine’s a 2-1 field hockey win against Fredericksburg Academy on Wednesday.

The Falcons (5-3-1) opened the scoring when Brooke Sims finished off a pass from Taylor Moss as time expired in the third quarter.

The Saints tied the game on a goal from Addie Whisnand with three minutes left in the game.

Goalie Emma Clements registered 30 saves for Fredericksburg Academy.

Mountain View 2, North Stafford 1 (OT): Fallon Dismukes scored with an assist coming from Sophia Marquez in overtime to give the Wildcats a Commonwealth District win.

Sierra Crews also scored for Mountain View, which hosts Riverbend on Thursday.

Volleyball

Chancellor 3, Culpeper 1: Stella Brown had 12 kills and seven aces, and Tiana Stubbs added 11 kills and three blocks to help Chancellor get a Battlefield District win.

Jocelyn Elgeti doled out 20 assists for the Chargers (5-15), who host James Monroe next Wednesday.

Tuesday’s results

Volleyball

North Stafford 3, Mountain View 1: Allison Spittal had 10 kills, 11 digs and three aces to help visiting North Stafford get a 25-17, 6-25, 25-8, 25-20 Commonwealth District win.

Sanai Jones added eight digs and two aces, and Alonna McCummings six kills for the Wolverines.

Riverbend 3, Stafford 0: Allie Lach amassed 17 kills, nine digs and five aces to help lead Riverbend to a 25-20, 25-14, 25-20 Commonwealth District win.

Daisy Pentorn added 18 assists and six aces, and Peri Linterman six kills for the Bears (7-6), who visit Mountain View on Thursday.

James Monroe 3, Spotsylvania 1: Jordan Carter had 15 kills, 14 assists and 10 digs; and Makailah Ford added eight kills, seven digs and two blocks to help James Monroe secure a 25-19, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17 Battlefield District win.

Other leaders for the Yellow Jackets (11-6, 7-3) included C’niya Turner with five kills and a block, Mariah Williams with 13 digs, four aces and three kills; Harmony Jones with five kills, Angelina Badasu with 14 assists and Ciara Jarman with 17 digs.

JM entertains Caroline on Thursday.

Field hockey

James Monroe 7, Spotsylvania 0: Kelsey Reviello had two goals and an assist, and Sarah Rigual supplied a goal and three assists to help James Monroe get a Battlefield District win.

Ashley Shoffner, Katie Boyd, Angelina Baldwin and Sally Beringer also scored, with Kamya Pittman providing an assist for the Yellow Jackets.

Spotsylvania goalie Chloe Mastin recorded nine saves.

Chancellor 8, Caroline 0: Senior Lindsey Loar had a hat trick and fellow seniors Megan Rapillo and Kaylin Ozuna also scored to help the Chargers defeat the visiting Cavaliers.

Ellen Gallagher, Maddie Anderson, and Alice Muntean also scored for Chancellor (12-3). Gallagher had two assists while Anderson, Maddie Hardwick, Taylor Dwyer, and Maia Fissel also had assists.

Courtland 7, Culpeper 1: Chloe Davis had four goals and two assists in the Cougars’ Battlefield District win. Natalie Holt scored twice and Paige Stevens once. Kelsie Ashwood had two assists and Stevens one.