Wednesday, Oct. 26 high school sports roundup: Stafford tops Colonial Forge for district tournament title

Coco Wallace tallied two goals and an assist to lead the Stafford field hockey team to a 5-0 win against visiting Colonial Forge in Wednesday’s delayed Commonwealth District final.

Camryn DeLeva, Tori Bove and Hailey Lemke also scored for the Indians (18-0), while Skylar Duffy, Madison Patton, McKinzi Sauter and DeLeva each provided assists.

Stafford returns to action on Thursday when it hosts Massaponax in the Region 5D first round.

Volleyball

Courtland 3, Spotsylvania 1: Iyana Seargeant led Courtland with 12 kills, 11 digs and two aces to help Courtland get a 25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 25-18 win in the Battlefield District semifinals.

Other leaders for the Cougars included Maddie Smith with 10 kills and two blocks, Carolina Eastlake and Kalie Hamilton with seven kills each, and Chloe Rose with 25 assists and 19 digs.