 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wednesday, Oct. 5 high school sports roundup

  • 0

CROSS COUNTRY

TRI-MEET AT SPOTSYLVANIA

Spotsylvania's Liam Wahlquist set a new course record of 18:04 to win the boys race, but King George was able to sweep the top team spot for the boys and girls in a meet held at Spotsylvania on Wednesday.

The Foxes boys scored 26 points to beat the Knights with 33 and Massaponax with 90. On the girls side, King George scored 31 point to beat Spotsylvania which had 47. Massaponax did not have enough runners for a team score.

Boys results: 1. Liam Wahlquist (Sp) 18:04; 2. Jin Lee (Sp) 18:27; 3. Aiden Indiana (KG) 18:30; 4. Benjamin Tidwell (KG) 19:21; 5. Jasper Gallant (KG,)19:29.
Girls results: 1. Olivia Priddy (Ma) 21:53; 2. Adeline Pirch (Sp) 23:18; 3. Kylie Peters (KG) 23:56; 4. Madelyn Ellis (Ma) 24:06; 5. Leah Vance (KG) 24:14.

People are also reading…

VOLLEYBALL

MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, BROOKE POINT 0

Alaina Corbin had 12 kills and three digs, and Kaley Haydon totaled nine kills to help Mountain View get a 25-23 25-13 25-14 Commonwealth District win.

Other leaders for the Wildcats included Zeta Berry with 39 assists, nine digs and three aces, Elsie Afful with eight kills, and Autumn Brown with 10 digs.

Ashley Lingerman had nine kills and eight digs, Olivia Lupo eight assists and four kills, and Hayden Ayers five assists and two aces for Brooke Point (1-13), which visits Colonial Forge on Tuesday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

Get all of this week's H.S. football coverage in one place and be ready for this week's action... Schedule, last week's results and story links, Fans' Choice Top Team Poll, stat leaders & standings, Player of the Week, link to this week's game preview...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert