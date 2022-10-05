Wednesday, Oct. 5 high school sports roundup

CROSS COUNTRY

TRI-MEET AT SPOTSYLVANIA

Spotsylvania's Liam Wahlquist set a new course record of 18:04 to win the boys race, but King George was able to sweep the top team spot for the boys and girls in a meet held at Spotsylvania on Wednesday.

The Foxes boys scored 26 points to beat the Knights with 33 and Massaponax with 90. On the girls side, King George scored 31 point to beat Spotsylvania which had 47. Massaponax did not have enough runners for a team score.

Boys results: 1. Liam Wahlquist (Sp) 18:04; 2. Jin Lee (Sp) 18:27; 3. Aiden Indiana (KG) 18:30; 4. Benjamin Tidwell (KG) 19:21; 5. Jasper Gallant (KG,)19:29.

Girls results: 1. Olivia Priddy (Ma) 21:53; 2. Adeline Pirch (Sp) 23:18; 3. Kylie Peters (KG) 23:56; 4. Madelyn Ellis (Ma) 24:06; 5. Leah Vance (KG) 24:14.

VOLLEYBALL

MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, BROOKE POINT 0

Alaina Corbin had 12 kills and three digs, and Kaley Haydon totaled nine kills to help Mountain View get a 25-23 25-13 25-14 Commonwealth District win.

Other leaders for the Wildcats included Zeta Berry with 39 assists, nine digs and three aces, Elsie Afful with eight kills, and Autumn Brown with 10 digs.

Ashley Lingerman had nine kills and eight digs, Olivia Lupo eight assists and four kills, and Hayden Ayers five assists and two aces for Brooke Point (1-13), which visits Colonial Forge on Tuesday.