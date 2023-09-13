GOLF

Eastern View 155, Culpeper 156: Eastern View slipped but country rival Culpeper by one stroke to win the Battlefield District team match played at Culpeper Country Club. The Blue Devils did take home some of the spoils though as Brett Richardson carded a 34 to win medalist honors by four strokes.

Eastern View (155): Jason Mills 38, Julius Ferlazzo 38, Irish Leonardo 38, Austin Tingler 41.

Culpeper (156): Brett Richardson 34, Matthew Amos 36, Tommy Stallings 37, Quinn Frazier 49.

Stafford vs. Brooke Point: Stafford topped Brooke point in a match-play style Commonwealth District golf match played at Gauntlet Golf Club on Wednesday. Indians won six matched, with the Black–Hawks winning two and the teams tying one.

Match results: Luke Szlyk (St) d. Will McClellan 3 & 2; Trevor Willis (St) d. Tanner Wagstaff 5 & 3; Michael Craddock (BP) d. Logan Janis 2 & 1; Collin Martin (BP) d. Aidan Sutton 3 & 2; Ashton Shifflett (St) d. Jonathan Taylor 5 7 4; Patrick Bailey (St) t. Lexi Halston (BP); Karlie Schalk (St) d. Leyna Knapp 3 & 3; JJ Van Dyk (St) d. Lizzie Hastings 4 & 2; Bryce Williams (St) d. Miley Witt 5 & 4.

VOLLEYBALL

North Stafford 3, Mountain View 0: Allison Spittal had 22 digs and Sydney Turner amassed eight digs, five kills and four aces to help homestanding North Stafford get a 25-11, 25-21, 25-21 Commonwealth District win.

Maya Tillman added seven kills, while Nia Adams added four kills and two blocks for the Wolverines, who visit Colonial Forge on Tuesday.

Mountain View (4-6, 1-3) was led by Alyssa Kumah with 10 kills, eight digs and two aces; Elsie Afful with seven kills and two blocks; Bella Park with 15 digs; and Alaina Corbin with 19 assists, six digs and three aces.

Massaponax 3, Stafford 0: Carley Coghill totaled 15 kills and 11 digs, and Addy Higgins contributed nine assists and five kills to help visiting Massaponax get a 25-15, 25-22, 25-17 Commonwealth District win.

Kelsey Bowler supplied six kills and seven digs, with Maddie Stohr adding eight digs for the Panthers (3-2, 2-2), who will participate in the King George Tournament on Saturday.

FIELD HOCKEY

Mountain View 1, North Stafford 0: Gabrielle Bartels scored in overtime to give visiting Mountain View a Commonwealth District win.

Goalie Liz Smoot stood out in front f the cages, while Sierra Crews added a defensive save for the Wildcats, who host Patriot on Monday.

Stafford 7, Massaponax 1: Madison Patton was in on all four Stafford goals, finishing with four goals and three assists in a Commonwealth District home win.

Emry Brewer added two goals and Hailey Lemke one for the Indians, while Coco Wallace supplied three assists, and Kadyn DeLeva and Tori Bove chipped in one each.

Tuesday's results

FIELD HOCKEY

Courtland 2, Chancellor 1: Paige Stevens scored both goals for the Cougars on assists by Brianna Walsh and Sydney

Fleming in a Battlefield District victory.

VOLLEYBALL

James Monroe 3, Culpeper 0: Jordan Carter had eight kills 11 digs and four aces as the Yellow Jackets stayed unbeaten with a 25-12. 25-12. 25-14 Battlefield District victory. Record 6-0 overall 2-0 district Makailah Ford added seven kills and five aces and Angelina Badasu had 11 assists for James Monroe (6-0, 2-0), which vists Courtland Thursday.