Wednesday, Sept. 14 high school sports roundup: Blue Devil girls, Knights boys run away with wins

CROSS COUNTRY
GIRLS MEET
CULPEPER 17, SPOTSYLVANIA 45
Bella Hardaway led the Blue Devils finishing in first place with a time of 21:35 to help defeat the Knights.
Teammate Bella Groves (22:46) finished second, Sara Lane (24:12) finished third, and Elizabeth Stedman (24:28) came in fifth for Culpeper.
Spotsylvania’s Adeline Pirch (24:16) finished fourth.
BOY'S MEET
SPOTSYLVANIA 19, CULPEPER 42
Jin Lee led the Knights on the road with a time of 18:51 to finish first and help defeat the Blue Devils.
Liam Wahlquist (19:50) earned second place, Aidan Bair (20:18) finished in fourth, and Jayden Wallace (20:27) earned fifth place for Spotsylvania.
Caleb Smith earned third for Culpeper with a time of 20:06.