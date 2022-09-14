 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday, Sept. 14 high school sports roundup: Blue Devil girls, Knights boys run away with wins

CROSS COUNTRY

GIRLS MEET

CULPEPER 17, SPOTSYLVANIA 45

Bella Hardaway led the Blue Devils finishing in first place with a time of 21:35 to help defeat the Knights.

Teammate Bella Groves (22:46) finished second, Sara Lane (24:12) finished third, and Elizabeth Stedman (24:28) came in fifth for Culpeper.

Spotsylvania’s Adeline Pirch (24:16) finished fourth.

BOY'S MEET

SPOTSYLVANIA 19, CULPEPER 42

Jin Lee led the Knights on the road with a time of 18:51 to finish first and help defeat the Blue Devils.

Liam Wahlquist (19:50) earned second place, Aidan Bair (20:18) finished in fourth, and Jayden Wallace (20:27) earned fifth place for Spotsylvania.

Caleb Smith earned third for Culpeper with a time of 20:06.

