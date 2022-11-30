Wednesday's high school sports roundup: Brooke Point Boys' fall short on the road

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Riverside 56, Brooke Point 51: Demitrus Purnell led the Black-Hawks with 18 points and Seth Sanusi contributed 10 points, but fell short on the road to the Rams.

Demabior Shokai had eight points for Brooke Point and Jaylen Roman made three 3-pointers in the loss.

Connor Stredrick scored 10 points for the Rams, Jaden Frazier earned 13 points, and Septarsi Duggal had eight points and two 3-pointers in the victory.

Brooke Point (0-1): Demitrus Purnell 18, Demabior Shokai 8, Jaylen Roman 9, Seth Sanusi 10, Gavin Schweiter 2, Ryan Apietu 4.

Riverside (2-0): Jaden Frazier 13, Thomas Tetsuka 2, Kyle Hogan 5, Connor Stredrick 15, Tai Schaefer 4, Septarsi Duggal 8, Paris Borden II 3, Shane Crissman 6.

Three-pointers: Brooke Point 5 (Purnell 2, Roman 3). Riverside 6 (Frazier 1, Duggal 2, Borden II 1, Crissman 2).

Caroline 97, King William 42: Jalen Haney led the Cavaliers with 15 points, Jay Freeman scored 14 points, and Carson Lyons had 11 points in the road victory over King William Cavaliers.

Gabe Campbell scored 11 points for Caroline, and Dennel Douglas and Dejon Williams each scored eight points to help secure the victory.

King William was led by Tre Robinson who scored 18 points and Chris Wimmer who contributed 11.

Caroline 27 27 23 18 — 97 King William 11 9 10 12 — 42

Caroline (1-0): Gabe Campbell 11, Carson Lyons 11, T.J. Frye 2, Jaeden Berry 3, Jay Freeman 14, Malek Beasley 4, Christian Tingen 5, Dejon Williams 8, Dennel Douglas 8, Gerald Toliver 2, Adam Tatham 4, Exavier Smith 10, Jalen Haney 15. Totals: 32 12-15-97.

King William: Chris Wimmer 11, Tre Robinson 18, Emmett Short 3, Zach Perry 5, Dylan Jukes 2, Jalen Wimmer 3. 11 8-14-42.

Three-pointers: Caroline 7 (Lyons 1, Freeman 1, Williams 2, Haney 3). King William 4 (C. Wimmer 1, Robinson 1, Short 1, J. Wimmer 1).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mountain View 38, Courtland 33: The Wildcats earn the non-conference victory on the road led by Genesis Betanco with 11 points, eight in the third quarter, to help defeat the Cougars.

Taleah Gaither scored seven of her 10 points in the second half and Tamia Nelson scored seven points to help the Wildcats earn the comeback victory.

The Cougars were led by Zoey Hooks and Peyton Heishman who each scored eight points.

Mountain View 6 7 15 10 — 38 Courtland 12 6 8 7 — 33

Mountain View (2-0): Genesis Betanco 11, Janelle Sargent 2, Tiara Bigelow 3, Molly Ferland 5, Taleah Gaither 10, Tamia Nelson 7. Totals: 11 13-31-38.

Courtland: Janay Hill 4, Zoey Hooks 8, Peyton Heishman 8, Airyana Maze 5, Jay'Lenia Thomas 6, Ami Sillah 2. Totals: 13 7-12-33.

Three-pointers: Mountain View 1 (Betanco).

MONDAY'S RESULT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mountain View 51, Rappahannock 31: Elizabeth Harley scored 12 points and Taleah Gaither had 16 to lead the Wildcats in a victory on the road over Panthers.

Mountain View (1-0): Totals: 15 15-28-51.

Three-pointers: Mountain View 2 ( Lizzy Fleming 1, Gaither 1).