Wednesday's results

SOFTBALL

Colonial Forge 7, Stafford 4: Kaci Stephenson pitched eight strong innings and doubled to knock in the final run as Colonial Forge got an exciting 7-4 eight-inning softball win in a Commonwealth District quarterfinal at Stafford on Wednesday night.

The victory sends the Eagles to the semifinal round of the district tournament against top seed North Stafford on Friday.

"I'm just proud of them," said Colonial Forge coach Jim Edwards.

"Kaci pitched a great game, the bats came alive," he said. "You go up four runs, they tie it up, then you just got to go at it and start over again."

Mountain View 12, Brooke Point 0: Five Mountain View players had multiple hits and Savannah Ballou pitched a five-inning two hitter to help homestanding Mountain View get a Commonwealth District win.

Taleah Gaither was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI for the Wildcats. Madison Bachman, Rachel Arce, Angelina Altizer and Amanda Ashe added two hits apiece. Bachman added two runs scored and two RBIs, Arce scored twice, and Ashe and Janelle Sargent each knocked in two runs.

R H E Brooke Point 000 00 — 0 2 3 Mountain View 341 4x — 12 12 2

LEXI HALSTON and Madelyn Chambers. SAVANNAH BALLOU and Madison Bachman, Mya McLeod.

BASEBALL

North Stafford 6, Mountain View 1: Casey Fletcher pitched a complete-game, four hitter, scattering four hits and allowing just one unearned run to help visiting North Stafford get a Commonwealth District quarterfinal win.

Fletcher also added a hit and walk at the plate, with Andre Velez going 1 for 2 with a walk and two RBIs for the Wolverines. Nathan Klepic added a hit and two runs scored.

Hunter Butler had a hit and a run scored, and Weston Yount had two hits for Mountain View.

R H E North Stafford 001 023 0 — 6 6 1 Mountain View 000 010 0 — 1 5 2

CASEY FLETCHER and Nathaniel McCauley-Lang. C.J. SWORD, Matthew McCauley (5), O. Corcoran (6) and Robert Chapman.

BOYS' SOCCER

Mountain View 1, Stafford 0: Dillon Forrest scored on an assist from Mike White in the 20th minute to lead Mountain View to a 1-0 victory over Stafford in a Commonwealth District boys’ soccer semifinal on Wednesday night at Mountain View.

The Wildcats advance to Friday’s district final against the winner of Thursday's other semifinal between Riverbend and Massaponax.

GOLF

FCS at VISAA Girls Invitational: Kate Blalock carded a 45 as the lone golfer from Fredericksburg Christian to compete in the VISAA Girls Invitational's Advanced Division at Meadowbrook Country Club in Richmond.

Five other Eagles competed in the Intermediate division with the following scores: Payton Meadows with a 47 - good enough for fourth place in the division - Isabelle DiBlasi with a 60, Christy Myers with a 62, Claire Steele with a 66 and Ellie Derrick with a 68.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Massaponax 5, Brooke Point 2

Singles: Grace Burner (Ma) d. Angelina Tran 6-1; Josie Brewster (Ma) d. Cheyenne Smith 6-4; Shelby Brewer (Ma) d. Amy Kangbo 6-2; Avery Rau (Ma) d. Paige Gillespie 6-3; Olivia Olegher (BP) d. Avery Steis 6-3; Maddie Bancroft (BP) d. Marilyn Ross 6-4.

Doubles: G. Burner/ J. Brewster (Ma) d. C. Smith/O. Olegher 6-1.

Next match: Massaponax travels to Riverbend on Thursday for the Commonwealth District final.

Spotsylvania 5, King George 4

Singles: Sidney Wright (S) d. Kaitlyn Damron 8-0; Kayleigh Nelson (S) d. Emily Sanders 8-0; Savannah Orrock d. Madison Brigner 8-5; Michaela Castle-Bruce d. Bella Tocci 8-6; Ava Brigner (KG) d. Abby Rose 8-3; Candela Murias (KG) d. Sofia Milliner-Angel 8-0.

Doubles: S. Wright/A. Rose (S) d. K.Damron/Emme Harless 8-6; M. Brigner/ A. Brigner (KG) d. S. Orrock/S. Milliner-Angel 8-4; B. Tocci/C. Murias (KG) d. M. Castle-Bruce/ Cassidy Ross 8-1.

Courtland 8, Eastern View 1

Singles: Miranda McCoy (EV) d. Adele Granger 6-2, 6-1; Meredith Stapleton (Ct) d. Emily Wortman 6-0, 6-2; Libby Snow (Ct) d. Brooke Galvin 6-3, 6-0; Drew Sherwood (Ct) d. Elle Castro 6-0, 6-0; Allison Meyer (Ct) d. Ava Conway 8-0; Kelsie Ashwood (Ct) d. Marley Kidd 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Granger/Snow (Ct) d. McCoy/Wortman 10-6; Snow/Myer (Ct) d. Galvin/Kidd 10-1; Maddie Lawson/Sherwood (Ct) d. Conway/Erie Bittle 10-6.

Next match: The Cougars (14-0, 14-0) host a Battlefield District semifinal on Friday against the winner on King George vs. Spotsylvania, at 12:30 p.m.

James Monroe 9, Caroline 0

Singles: Gia McDermott (JM) d. Chandler Gustard 8-0; Piper Kinglsey (JM) d. Randi Roehl 8-0; Rebecca Sniffin (JM) d. Sarsh Wood 8-1; Sophia Coulon (JM) d. Carlie Clark 8-1; Sophia Tosi (JM) d. Teagan Allen 8-0; Margaret Rowe (JM) d. Malayla Courtney 8-2.

Doubles: McDermett/Kingsley (JM) d. Gustard/ Roehl 8-0; Sniffin/ Coulon (JM) d. Wood/Clark 8-0; Tosi/Lang (JM) d. Allen/Courtney 8-0.

Next Match: The Yellow Jackets (12-2) face Maggie Walker at home.

BOYS' TENNIS

King George 7, Spotsylvania 2

Singles: Jacob Plew (KG) d. Drew DiFilippo 8-2; Luke Marshall (KG) d. Jordan Low 9-7; Javier Smith (KG) d. Satchel Bowling 8-4; Mason Nicoletti (KG) d. Ben Lambert 8-5; Tyler Baker (S) d. Michael Murphy 8-5; Zach Webner d. Gideon Coyle 8-5.

Doubles: J. Plew/L. Marshall (KG) d. D. DiFilippo/S. Bowling 8-5; J. Smith/M. Nicoletti (KG) d. B. Lambert/T. Baker 9-8; X. Harrison/Z. DeBenedetto d. J. Low/ A. Hall 9-7.

Stafford 5, Colonial Forge 4

Singles: Bryce Putney (CF) d. Aashray Somu 6-2, 6-3; Sam Orton (CF) d. Xander Beamon 7-6, 6-3; Robert Calvert (St) d. Keegan Kaczmar 6-1, 5-7, 10-7; Sunjae Kim (CF) d. Jahrome Fletcher 6-1, 5-7, 10-8; Justin Murray (St) d. Charlie Brickl 3-6, 6-3, 10-5; Noah Cisneros (St) d. Hector Colon-Santiago 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles: Somu/Beamon (St) d. Putney/Orton 3-6, 7-6 (7-1), 10-7; Calvert/Fletcher (St) d. Kaczmar/Brickl 6-1, 7-5; Kim/Carson Crawford (CF) d. Aubrey Melson/Vincent Candela 6-4, 6-0.

Tuesday's results

BASEBALL

Courtland 4, Culpeper 0: Jackson Garland pitched a complete-game, two-hitter, striking out 15 on the mound and adding an RBI at the plate to help Courtland get a Battlefield District win.

Other leaders for the Cougars were James Colvin with two runs scored and two stolen bases; Carlos Santos with a hit, a run scored and a stolen base; Nate Jackson with a stolen base and an RBI; and Tyler Jackson with a stolen base and a run scored.

Roscoe Croushorn and Brian Teitlebaum had a hit apiece for Culpeper.

R H E Culpeper 000 000 0 — 0 2 6 Courtland 110 002 x — 4 3 0

LP—Adam Gessler. WP—Jackson Garland.