'We're going to run it back': Hibberd returning as North Stafford boys' basketball coach

Steve Hibberd had no desire to coach anywhere else.

He saw other high school boys basketball coaching vacancies arise in the past two years, but didn’t budge.

The newlywed was content coaching his son in youth league hoops, teaching at North Stafford High School and furthering his education and professional development.

However, when the North Stafford position was vacated by the departure of alumnus Matt Darnell last month, Hibberd stepped right up.

Hibberd coached the Wolverines for four seasons before stepping down in 2020 when he got married and wanted to spend more time with his young son.

He’s now back on the Wolverines’ sidelines after two seasons away, saying: “I never stopped loving basketball.”

“I was not interested in any other job,” Hibberd said. “North Stafford is my home. When the position became available, it was a no-brainer for me.”

Darnell resigned to become the strength and conditioning coach at Liberty High in Bealeton, where he will work with all athletes.

The Wolverines went 11-20 under Darnell. Athletic director Mark Coleman said it was an “amicable” separation as Darnell received an opportunity to work full-time in his chosen field.

Coleman said there was a talented pool of applicants, but Hibberd’s familiarity with the program and prior success won over a panel of six coaches and parents affiliated with the school.

“The benefit of Coach Hibberd coming back is to know what he brings to the program,” Coleman said. “He brings a lot of experience and a lot of history. We know the things that he instills in his kids and we are confident in the way he’s going to lead the program over the next few years.”

Hibberd’s teams went 66-13 from 2017-20, including the Commonwealth District tournament title his final season.

He arrived at North Stafford from West Virginia, where he was the head coach at Cabell Midland High. He had previously served on the coaching staff at Huntington High (W.Va.) when it won the Class AAA state championship.

Since his departure at North Stafford he’s been able to obtain a graduate degree in coaching psychology and coach his son in a YMCA league.

His previous tenure was buoyed by the presence of Javon Swinton, who ended his career as the school’s all-time leading scorer.

Hibberd said the Wolverines will have the majority of their coaching staff intact. They plan to develop their current players and mine the hallways for more help.

“This is North Stafford 2.0. We’re going to run it back,” Hibberd said. “Every coach wants to win one more but I think this is an opportunity to focus on the details of what we need to do to get better. I’m really excited to go back to where we set the bar and rise above that.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.