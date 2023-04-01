PLAYER OF THE YEAR
NEHEMIAH FRYE
King George The all-Battlefield senior averaged 20.5 points and 7.5 rebounds and saved his best play for the Foxes’ postseason surge.
COACH OF THE YEAR
CALVIN BOOTH
Brooke Point
Taking over in difficult circumstances, Booth stabilized the Black–Hawks and led them to the Commonwealth tournament title.
FIRST TEAM
AARON BROOKS
Courtland
The Battlefield District player of the year averaged 20.9 points per game as a senior for the Cougars.
People are also reading…
GABE CAMPBELL
Caroline
Despite constant defensive attention, the all-Battlefield senior averaged 19.4 points for the Cavaliers.
BEN MYERS
Massaponax
The Commonwealth District player of the year netted 16.6 points per game as a senior for the Panthers.
DEMITRUS PURNELL
Brooke Point
He averaged a team-high 17.1 points and scored 27 in the Commonwealth District tournament final.
SECOND TEAM
Jack Delao, Fredericksburg Christian: Senior averaged 15.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, led Eagles to rare winning season.
Jalen Martinez, Saint Michael: Junior led the area at 26.7 points per game, spurred Warriors to state playoffs.
Darius Stafford, Eastern View: Second-team all-state pick averaged 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists, 3.5 steals.
Jackson Wallace, Stafford: Dynamic freshman point guard led Indians in scoring (12.1) and assists (3.1 per game).
E.J. Wilborne, Riverbend: Versatile senior added all-Commonwealth basketball recognition to his football honors.
THIRD TEAM
Jase Jackson, Eastern View: All-Battlefield District selection averaged 16 points, 5.5 rebounds for Cyclones.
Xavier Johnson, Mountain View: First-team all-Commonwealth District guard averaged 15.1 points per game.
Amir Savage, Spotsylvania: All-district sophomore sparked Knights’ resurgence with 13.7 points per game.
Christian Smith, Fredericksburg Christian: Junior point guard averaged 11 points, VISAA-leading 7.4 assists per game.
Mekhai White, King George: Junior football standout averaged 14.8 points, 9.0 rebounds a game for the Foxes.
HONORABLE MENTION
Tremon Adams, James Monroe
Dalen Ainsworth, Massaponax
Nathan Amos, Culpeper
Skylair Atkinson, Stafford
Collin Bowles, Massaponax
Jaylen Brooks, Courtland
Noah Caesar, FCS
Ethan Chase, King George
Luke Chilton, FCS
Darrien Fauntleroy, Westmoreland
Caleb Francis, Colonial Forge
Jay Freeman, Caroline
Jalen Haney, Caroline
Vaughn Harris, Westmoreland
J.T. Hartman, Saint Michael
D’Myo Hunter, Eastern View
Bryson Long, Riverbend
Ja’Den McKoy, Chancellor
Andrew Morris, North Stafford
Jamison Noil, Stafford
Guan Price, Saint Michael
De’zaun Robinson, James Monroe
Chase Rollins, Orange
Seth Sanusi, Brooke Point
Gavin Schweiter, Brooke Point
Tyler Turner, Stafford
Antonio Washington, Massaponax
Tyree Webster, Eastern View
Yanis Youbi, Brooke Point