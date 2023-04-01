PLAYER OF THE YEAR

NEHEMIAH FRYE

King George The all-Battlefield senior averaged 20.5 points and 7.5 rebounds and saved his best play for the Foxes’ postseason surge.

COACH OF THE YEAR

CALVIN BOOTH

Brooke Point

Taking over in difficult circumstances, Booth stabilized the Black–Hawks and led them to the Commonwealth tournament title.

FIRST TEAM

AARON BROOKS

Courtland

The Battlefield District player of the year averaged 20.9 points per game as a senior for the Cougars.

GABE CAMPBELL

Caroline

Despite constant defensive attention, the all-Battlefield senior averaged 19.4 points for the Cavaliers.

BEN MYERS

Massaponax

The Commonwealth District player of the year netted 16.6 points per game as a senior for the Panthers.

DEMITRUS PURNELL

Brooke Point

He averaged a team-high 17.1 points and scored 27 in the Commonwealth District tournament final.

SECOND TEAM

Jack Delao, Fredericksburg Christian: Senior averaged 15.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, led Eagles to rare winning season.

Jalen Martinez, Saint Michael: Junior led the area at 26.7 points per game, spurred Warriors to state playoffs.

Darius Stafford, Eastern View: Second-team all-state pick averaged 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists, 3.5 steals.

Jackson Wallace, Stafford: Dynamic freshman point guard led Indians in scoring (12.1) and assists (3.1 per game).

E.J. Wilborne, Riverbend: Versatile senior added all-Commonwealth basketball recognition to his football honors.

THIRD TEAM

Jase Jackson, Eastern View: All-Battlefield District selection averaged 16 points, 5.5 rebounds for Cyclones.

Xavier Johnson, Mountain View: First-team all-Commonwealth District guard averaged 15.1 points per game.

Amir Savage, Spotsylvania: All-district sophomore sparked Knights’ resurgence with 13.7 points per game.

Christian Smith, Fredericksburg Christian: Junior point guard averaged 11 points, VISAA-leading 7.4 assists per game.

Mekhai White, King George: Junior football standout averaged 14.8 points, 9.0 rebounds a game for the Foxes.

HONORABLE MENTION

Tremon Adams, James Monroe

Dalen Ainsworth, Massaponax

Nathan Amos, Culpeper

Skylair Atkinson, Stafford

Collin Bowles, Massaponax

Jaylen Brooks, Courtland

Noah Caesar, FCS

Ethan Chase, King George

Luke Chilton, FCS

Darrien Fauntleroy, Westmoreland

Caleb Francis, Colonial Forge

Jay Freeman, Caroline

Jalen Haney, Caroline

Vaughn Harris, Westmoreland

J.T. Hartman, Saint Michael

D’Myo Hunter, Eastern View

Bryson Long, Riverbend

Ja’Den McKoy, Chancellor

Andrew Morris, North Stafford

Jamison Noil, Stafford

Guan Price, Saint Michael

De’zaun Robinson, James Monroe

Chase Rollins, Orange

Seth Sanusi, Brooke Point

Gavin Schweiter, Brooke Point

Tyler Turner, Stafford

Antonio Washington, Massaponax

Tyree Webster, Eastern View

Yanis Youbi, Brooke Point