WINTER ALL-AREA: Dosado didn't balk at final chance to pin down state title

“I didn’t really see myself there,” he said.

Over the next three years, though, Dosado would prove time and time again that he belonged in that exclusive group. After bumping up to 145 pounds, he placed second as a sophomore in 2019 and was runner-up again in 2020.

“Anyone would see coming in second as a success, I found it really disappointing in my head,” he said.

Disappointment finally gave way to disbelief on Feb. 20, when Dosado eked out a 3-2 decision over Hanover’s Luke Hart in the 152-pound state final. Even though he’d wrestled Hart in the region finals and had an idea of how the match might play out, Dosado had trouble processing his feat.

“I was in awe,” he said. “I knew I could do it—I really did—but the moment that it happened, that I secured a state championship it was unbelievable. I always said I would do it, and this was the year.”

Dosado didn’t start wrestling until seventh grade. His lack of youth experience was offset by an extensive background in judo. It should come as no surprise that his repertoire includes a vast assortment of throws.