WINTER ALL-AREA: Dosado didn't balk at final chance to pin down state title

Caroline High School’s wrestling room isn’t so much a room but a broken-down trailer next to a chicken coop. The humble space can’t even accommodate a full 30-foot mat.
It also left James Dosado and his teammates precious little room for excuses.
“Even like when kids lost a match, they didn’t blame it on the trailer—they blamed it on themselves,” Dosado said. “We’re in control.”
That mantra of accountability took on a new meaning this past winter, as the pandemic thrust the very notion of a high school wrestling season into doubt. Back in November, when the season was a purely hypothetical venture, Dosado decided to train as if he’d be on the mat.
“I know nobody else is going to be as prepared as I am,” he concluded. “If I start now, I’m just going to work as hard as I can, and, if it gets cancelled, I’ll know in my heart that I won.”
When it didn’t get cancelled, Dosado’s preparation was rewarded with a Class 4 state title at 152 pounds. The Free Lance-Star wrestler of the year pinned down a blemishless 13-0 record during his abbreviated senior campaign.
As a freshman in 2018, Dosado placed sixth at 138 pounds in the Class 4 state championships. Later that night, he returned to the gym at Churchland High School in Portsmouth to watch the championship finals. As the wrestlers were paraded out prior to the championship round, he tried to picture himself among their ranks.
“I didn’t really see myself there,” he said.
Over the next three years, though, Dosado would prove time and time again that he belonged in that exclusive group. After bumping up to 145 pounds, he placed second as a sophomore in 2019 and was runner-up again in 2020.
“Anyone would see coming in second as a success, I found it really disappointing in my head,” he said.
Disappointment finally gave way to disbelief on Feb. 20, when Dosado eked out a 3-2 decision over Hanover’s Luke Hart in the 152-pound state final. Even though he’d wrestled Hart in the region finals and had an idea of how the match might play out, Dosado had trouble processing his feat.
“I was in awe,” he said. “I knew I could do it—I really did—but the moment that it happened, that I secured a state championship it was unbelievable. I always said I would do it, and this was the year.”
Dosado didn’t start wrestling until seventh grade. His lack of youth experience was offset by an extensive background in judo. It should come as no surprise that his repertoire includes a vast assortment of throws.
“Every day was a challenge,” said Caroline 160-pounder Trevor Beale, who had the inevitable task of grappling with Dosado each day at practice. “I had to do my best to push him so he could be the best he could be and he pushed me to be the best I could be.”
Beale quickly learned to respect Dosado’s speed and efficiency on the mat.
“He gets straight to it,” Beale said. “He’s not going to sit and play around with you if he knows he can beat you. He’s just going to beat you and he’s going to let everyone know he can do it.”
A four-time state placer, Dosado leaves Caroline with a 125-11 career mark and possession of nearly every relevant record in the Cavaliers program.
“He’s got a lot of firsts,” Caroline coach Steve Swanton said. “I don’t see anybody coming in for a while that’s going to challenge that.”
Following graduation, Dosado will join his older sister Elizabeth, at the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.). Elizabeth Dosado wrestles on the women’s team at the NAIA school.
After finishing college, he plans to come back to Caroline, back to the trailer where humble surroundings nurtured state championship aspirations.
“I want to give kids an opportunity that I had, that not all kids are fortunate enough to have like I did,” he said. “Come back here with my experience and my knowledge and give it back.”
