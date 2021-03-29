WINTER ALL-AREA: Girls' basketball state title only leaves Louisa's McGhee hungry for more

Olivia McGhee has heard the naysayers, even in Louisa County.

Many have doubted the legitimacy of the Louisa High School girls basketball team’s undefeated run to the first state championship in program history.

They mention that it occurred during a shortened season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and several Class 4 programs from the Richmond and Tidewater areas didn’t participate in the Virginia High School League season.

But all that chatter keeps McGhee motivated. Not that she needs it.

The Division I prospect with 27 scholarship offers has dominated since she arrived in high school in 2019.

This past season, she averaged 22.8 points per game, 11.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.4 blocks as she helped lead the Lions to the state championship and earn Free Lance-Star player of the year honors.

As soon as the season ended, McGhee returned to the gym to work on her outside shot and improve her decision-making because she’s already planning for an encore against what she hopes is a full 2022 slate in Class 4.