GYMNAST OF THE YEAR
TAELYN CANTY
Mountain View
The junior transfer won the Commonwealth District all-around title and a state crown in vaulting for the Class 5 state champion Wildcats.
COACH OF THE YEAR
JOSI BROOKS
Mountain View
Brooks led a deep, versatile squad to the district/regional title before capturing the first VHSL Class 5 state team title in school history.
ALL-AREA TEAM
NYRA FOOSNESS
Stafford
The talented sophomore finished a close second to Canty in the district all-around and finished third in the state all-around (37.600).
AVIGAYIL GREEN
Mountain View
The sophomore finished third in the Region 5D all-around and qualified for the VHSL state meet in vault and uneven parallel bars.
YASMINE HASAN
Mountain View
The senior was a key contributor for the state champs, placing fourth in all-around and qualifying for state in vault and bars.
GRACEEMAE MURRAY
Colonial Forge
A four-time All-Area selection, the senior was third in the district all-around competition (first on beam) and qualified for state on beam.
ALLISON TELLEZ
Colonial Forge
The sophomore placed fourth in the Commonwealth District all-around competition and reached the state meet in vaulting.
HONORABLE MENTION
Tiffany Burlew, Colonial Forge
Kendall Crews, Mountain View
Lauren Harris, Stafford
Erin Hever, Mountain View
Genevieve Muise, Mountain View
Angelica Paghtankan, Mountain View