GYMNAST OF THE YEAR

TAELYN CANTY

Mountain View

The junior transfer won the Commonwealth District all-around title and a state crown in vaulting for the Class 5 state champion Wildcats.

COACH OF THE YEAR

JOSI BROOKS

Mountain View

Brooks led a deep, versatile squad to the district/regional title before capturing the first VHSL Class 5 state team title in school history.

ALL-AREA TEAM

NYRA FOOSNESS

Stafford

The talented sophomore finished a close second to Canty in the district all-around and finished third in the state all-around (37.600).

AVIGAYIL GREEN

Mountain View

The sophomore finished third in the Region 5D all-around and qualified for the VHSL state meet in vault and uneven parallel bars.

YASMINE HASAN

Mountain View

The senior was a key contributor for the state champs, placing fourth in all-around and qualifying for state in vault and bars.

GRACEEMAE MURRAY

Colonial Forge

A four-time All-Area selection, the senior was third in the district all-around competition (first on beam) and qualified for state on beam.

ALLISON TELLEZ

Colonial Forge

The sophomore placed fourth in the Commonwealth District all-around competition and reached the state meet in vaulting.

HONORABLE MENTION

Tiffany Burlew, Colonial Forge

Kendall Crews, Mountain View

Lauren Harris, Stafford

Erin Hever, Mountain View

Genevieve Muise, Mountain View

Angelica Paghtankan, Mountain View