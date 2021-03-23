WINTER ALL-AREA: Gymnastics

A slipup on the balance beam is no big thing—unless it becomes one.
Stafford’s Sophia Housand overcame a lost season due to injury as a freshman to have three solid campaigns for the gymnastics team. She helped Indians win district and regional team titles and a runner-up finish behind Freedom–South Riding in the Class 5 state meet; and she earned multi-medal performances as a senior, accounting for her status as All-Area Gymnast of the Year.
“I’m really proud of myself, a lot of accomplishments,” said the Radford University-bound Housand. “First meet [the team competition] was rough. It was our last meet and we really wanted to do well.”
Ironically, Stafford’s bid for top honors in the state meet was undone by four falls off the balance beam, usually a team strength. They cost the Indians two critical points as they came up short, 143.85 to 141.383.
“As seniors, we wanted to push and make it to state,” said teammate and longtime friend Keagan Habina. “And when we made it, a really good feeling. It was bittersweet that we came so close to winning it.”
That disappointment in Virginia Beach did not deter Housand from a stellar effort in the individual competition (for all classes) the next day. She was runner-up to Fairfax’s Payton Morrison in all-around, 38.534 to 37.834, tying for third place on floor (9.5), and placing sixth on beam (9.6), seventh on uneven bars (9.267) and eighth on vault (9.467).
“Sophia is a very determined gymnast,” said All-Area coach of the year Shawn Thurston, who just completed her 22nd season at Stafford. “She has built her skills through tremendous hard work and effort. ... She wants to succeed and has her own focus routine. She had a goal each meet and tried to achieve it.”
Days before her scheduled début with the high school team, Housand fell off the beam, breaking a toe which required surgery to insert pins to hold the bones together. Getting around on crutches, she still managed to attend most practices and meets to cheer for her teammates.
“SHS gymnastics has always emphasized team,” Thurston said. “If a gymnast does well as an individual, then ultimately the team score will be better. We focus on the team during meets.”
Housand ranks balance beam and bars as her strongest events. She has to push herself to do well on vault, and considers floor her weakness event, indicating she isn’t a very good dancer on the floor mats.
The daughter of Sherri and John Housand, Housand has been competing in gymnastics for 14 years. She and Habina have climbed the ranks of the Paragon Gymnastics team, starting at Level 4 and becoming members of the Elite team’s Diamond group.
They had a club meet scheduled last weekend in Virginia Beach and have several more meets prior to the state club competition scheduled in May.
“I think they were prepared for the season,” Thurston said of the duo. “Because of Paragon, they were able to start quick, change their routines, come in shape.”
While the meet and practice schedules were curtailed due to the pandemic, Housand and Habina were impressed by the development of the Indian freshmen gymnasts, thanks in part to the work of assistant coach Janet Barham and senior Kameryn Daniels, a skilled gymnast who suffered a broken foot and ankle sprain while competing on the beam as a junior.
