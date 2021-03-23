WINTER ALL-AREA: Gymnastics

“Sophia is a very determined gymnast,” said All-Area coach of the year Shawn Thurston, who just completed her 22nd season at Stafford. “She has built her skills through tremendous hard work and effort. ... She wants to succeed and has her own focus routine. She had a goal each meet and tried to achieve it.”

Days before her scheduled début with the high school team, Housand fell off the beam, breaking a toe which required surgery to insert pins to hold the bones together. Getting around on crutches, she still managed to attend most practices and meets to cheer for her teammates.

“SHS gymnastics has always emphasized team,” Thurston said. “If a gymnast does well as an individual, then ultimately the team score will be better. We focus on the team during meets.”

Housand ranks balance beam and bars as her strongest events. She has to push herself to do well on vault, and considers floor her weakness event, indicating she isn’t a very good dancer on the floor mats.

The daughter of Sherri and John Housand, Housand has been competing in gymnastics for 14 years. She and Habina have climbed the ranks of the Paragon Gymnastics team, starting at Level 4 and becoming members of the Elite team’s Diamond group.