WINTER ALL-AREA: Playing on winning Riverbend team meant most to boys basketball player of year Suber

Jalen Suber took the lofty prognostications surrounding his senior season at Riverbend with a kosher-sized grain of salt. Sure, it was an admirable goal to aim for 20 points and 10 rebounds per game, maybe even an attainable one under the right circumstances.

Those circumstances didn’t comport with a reality that saw the Bears shooting the lights out of Fredericksburg-area gymnasiums on a regular basis.

“Even before the season, I knew the team we had this year was going to be so dominant I wasn’t going to have to do that every night,” he said. “I’m not sure I had to do it any night.”

Ultimately, Suber wasn’t even Riverbend’s leading scorer during a coronavirus-shortened 2021 season.

“He could’ve been, but I would say 65 percent of our games he didn’t even play in the fourth quarter—and most of the third—because we were up so much,” Bears coach Nat Jackson said.

The Free Lance–Star All-Area boys basketball player of the year made the most of his minutes, though. Suber averaged nine points per game on a scant 6.5 field goal attempts while posting an efficient 1.82 assist to turnover ratio. The 6-foot-4 forward did the brunt of his offensive work from the perimeter, shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point range.