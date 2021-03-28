WINTER ALL-AREA: Playing on winning Riverbend team meant most to boys basketball player of year Suber

Jalen Suber took the lofty prognostications surrounding his senior season at Riverbend with a kosher-sized grain of salt. Sure, it was an admirable goal to aim for 20 points and 10 rebounds per game, maybe even an attainable one under the right circumstances.
Those circumstances didn’t comport with a reality that saw the Bears shooting the lights out of Fredericksburg-area gymnasiums on a regular basis.
“Even before the season, I knew the team we had this year was going to be so dominant I wasn’t going to have to do that every night,” he said. “I’m not sure I had to do it any night.”
Ultimately, Suber wasn’t even Riverbend’s leading scorer during a coronavirus-shortened 2021 season.
“He could’ve been, but I would say 65 percent of our games he didn’t even play in the fourth quarter—and most of the third—because we were up so much,” Bears coach Nat Jackson said.
The Free Lance–Star All-Area boys basketball player of the year made the most of his minutes, though. Suber averaged nine points per game on a scant 6.5 field goal attempts while posting an efficient 1.82 assist to turnover ratio. The 6-foot-4 forward did the brunt of his offensive work from the perimeter, shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point range.
But for Suber, none of those numbers matter as much as 12: that’s how many games the Bears were able to play despite the looming uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.
“In the offseason, we still showed up to the conditioning without even having a basketball in our hands,” he said. “We still were prepared and optimistic that we would have a season.”
And what a season it was.
The Bears ran roughshod over local competition, completing an 11–0 regular season and hoisting the first Commonwealth District championship banner in program history. Prior to a first-round playoff exit against John Champe, Riverbend’s average margin of victory exceeded 30 points.
“It is more fun being on the winning side of the 30-point ball games,” noted Suber, “because I’ve been on the losing side.”
Prior to Riverbend’s breakout season, the Bears endured significant growing pains. As recently as Suber’s sophomore season in 2018–19, Riverbend stumbled to a 4–20 record. Other standouts might have—and did—transfer. Not Suber.
“He stuck it out, through the good times and the bad times,” Jackson said. “Over the last four years, he’s seen everything. He’s seen us have success and not have success. But he’s remained consistent, and I think that was his legacy.”
A Jan. 27 contest against Courtland provided one of the Bears’ only true tests this season, and Suber passed it with flying colors. With the outcome in doubt late in the fourth quarter, Suber knocked down a clutch 3-pointer to seal the 51–44 victory.
“Down the stretch, he was going to be the guy to take and make those shots, the ones that would win the game,” Jackson said. “He was ready for the moment.”
Despite an interest in civil engineering, Suber served more as a poet than a project manager on the floor. As Riverbend’s captain, he empowered his teammates to take open shots and encouraged them if they didn’t fall.
“He goes with the flow,” said sophomore Logan Suber, Jalen’s younger brother and a key contributor off the bench. “Nothing really gets him upset, angry. He just plays basketball. He doesn’t think a lot. I know a lot of athletes don’t like hearing: ‘It’s just a game’, but that’s how Jalen acts.”
In the past year, Suber has received college interest from William & Mary, Hampden–Sydney Richard Bland College, Penn State–Altoona and Lancaster (Pa.) Bible College. While he’s currently uncommitted, Suber said he’ll end up attending whichever school best serves his athletics and academic interests.
“He’s not dependent on basketball right now, which is what we try to get our kids in position for,” Jackson said.
