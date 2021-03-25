WINTER ALL-AREA: Stafford's Bateman, Colonial Forge's Wang are part of a new wave in the pool

They swam for rival high schools, in different divisions. But for several years, Ashley Wang still managed to motivate Devin Bateman.
Wang was a natural almost since she first hit the pool at age 5. Bateman was more of late bloomer, taking up the sport at age 9. And when they trained in the same pool, the threat of being beaten by a girl--even a precocious one--kept pushing Bateman.
“Ashley and I used to swim for the same club team,” Bateman said. “She’s really fast, and has been for a pretty long time. She’s kind of one of the people who pushed me to go faster. With her being younger than me, I always wanted to be faster. I had to push myself because of her.”
Neither of The Free Lance-Star’s All-Area swimmers of the year had much trouble staying ahead of the field during the COVID-delayed 2021 season.
Bateman punctuated his career at Stafford by helping the Indians win two relay titles at the VHSL Class 5 state championships and placing second individually in the 100-yard butterfly and third in the 50 freestyle. Wang, a sophomore, brought home two individual Class 6 top-five medals for Colonial Forge the following day: third in the 100 back fly and fifth in the butterfly.
Both benefitted from a tweak in their training to post personal best times.
Wang recently rejoined the Rappahannock Area YMCA Stingrays and, with a change in coaching, focused more of her training on shorter races,
“I definitely switched to more speed-based events,” said Wang, who had placed third in the state in the 500 freestyle as a freshman.
Colonial Forge coach Bianca West--who also works with the Stingrays’ developmental swimmers--noticed a beneficial mood swing as Wang’s workload shifted this season.
“She’s a lot happier with swimming shorter events,” West said. “[The 500 free] was something that was more forced upon her, being good at it.
“She is very determined. This year, she came to practice determined to do what she needed to do to be successful. I could tell a real change in her attitude.”
Wang followed her older sister Helen into the pool as a youth and quickly made her mark. Her name dominates the Rappahannock Swim League age-group record book.
“My parents found my talent when I was around 7 or 8,” she said. “I was always being put in the higher groups with the older kids.”
Bateman’s success wasn’t quite so immediate. Like Wang, he wasn’t blessed with the size or wingspan of many elite swimmers, so it took work. A recent growth spurt didn’t hurt, either. Neither did daily practice competition with Stafford’s deep, talented team.
“When I first started, I wasn’t very good,” Bateman said. “I got better, but then I hit a plateau the last couple of years. I just recently started to improve again.
“Besides the fact that I grew a little bit, my work ethic improved, seeing all my friends getting better. They pushed me to work harder, because I didn’t want to fall behind.”
Added Stafford co-coach Ashley Goodwill: “This year, he has really taken things to the next level. I was talking to a teacher who knew him in middle school. I showed her a video, and she was stunned at how much he has grown as a person and an athlete. ... He works his butt off.”
As proud as he is of his two individual state medals, Bateman takes more gratification from joining fellow seniors Jack Spinnanger and Luke Osleger and junior Ben Eichberg in winning the 200 medley and 200 free relays at the Rouse Center last month.
“In your personal races, it’s just you,” he said. “When you get a relay team atmosphere, it pushes you to go faster. When everyone goes fast, everyone gets excited, and you can share it with other people, so you can enjoy it more.”
Bateman plans to swim at Division III Washington & Lee University, which had won all six Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s team titles before deciding not to compete in league meets this season.
With two years of high school eligibility remaining, Wang is just starting to consider her college options. She’ll likely hear from Division I coaches when they are allowed to contact her beginning in June.
Both are among the faces of a sport that’s becoming more diverse and inclusive. Wang is an Asian-American; Bateman and Courtland sophomore Asher Joseph, the Class 4 girls’ state 100 free champion, are Black.
“I feel like I’ve noticed it a little more, especially going to the bigger meets and seeing some of the faster swimmers from farther away, from different backgrounds,” Bateman said. “I think it’s an important movement.”
