WINTER ALL-AREA: Stafford's Bateman, Colonial Forge's Wang are part of a new wave in the pool

They swam for rival high schools, in different divisions. But for several years, Ashley Wang still managed to motivate Devin Bateman.

Wang was a natural almost since she first hit the pool at age 5. Bateman was more of late bloomer, taking up the sport at age 9. And when they trained in the same pool, the threat of being beaten by a girl--even a precocious one--kept pushing Bateman.

“Ashley and I used to swim for the same club team,” Bateman said. “She’s really fast, and has been for a pretty long time. She’s kind of one of the people who pushed me to go faster. With her being younger than me, I always wanted to be faster. I had to push myself because of her.”

Neither of The Free Lance-Star’s All-Area swimmers of the year had much trouble staying ahead of the field during the COVID-delayed 2021 season.

Bateman punctuated his career at Stafford by helping the Indians win two relay titles at the VHSL Class 5 state championships and placing second individually in the 100-yard butterfly and third in the 50 freestyle. Wang, a sophomore, brought home two individual Class 6 top-five medals for Colonial Forge the following day: third in the 100 back fly and fifth in the butterfly.

Both benefitted from a tweak in their training to post personal best times.