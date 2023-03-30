SWIMMERS OF THE YEAR
KYLE PECK
Chancellor
The junior set a state record (47.21) in repeating as Class 4 state backstroke champion and also placed third in the 50 freestyle.
LILY EICHBERG
Stafford
The sophomore tied for fourth in the Class 5 state 200 IM after finishing third in Region 5D. She also had the area’s best 500 free time.
COACH OF THE YEAR
CONNOR MUNCIE
King George
The veteran coach led the Foxes to a sweep of the Battlefield District team titles and third-place showings in the Region 4B meet.
BOYS TEAM
MALACHI CABALERRO
King George
The junior was Region 4B champion in the 100 breaststroke and later placed fourth in the Class 4 state meet.”
SAMUEL CALDER
Colonial Forge
The senior won a regional 50 free title, then placed third in the state Class 6 100 freestyle and sixth in the 50 free.
OWEN HOBAN
Brooke Point
The junior won his second straight Class 5 state title in the 200 IM and finished third in the 100 backstroke.
TREVOR HUDSON
Riverbend
The senior was Class 5 state runner-up in the 100 and 200 freestyles after finishing second in the regional 200.
MARK PEARCY
Riverbend
The senior placed seventh in the Class 5 state mete in the 100 free and eighth in the 100 breast.
JONAH UNRUH
Stafford
The senior placed fifth in the Class 5 state 200 free, eighth in the 500 free and sparked the Indians to a runner-up 200 free relay finish.
GIRLS TEAM
ARIEL GRABOWSKI
Stafford
The sophomore posted the area’s best 200 free time, placed fourth in Region 5D and qualified for the state championships.
CIARA GRAVES
King George
The senior placed fourth in the 100 butterfly and 12th in the 200 IM at the Class 4 state meet. She was regional butterfly runner-up.
ASHER JOSEPH
Courtland
The senior closed her stellar career as Class 4 state runner-up in the 50 free after winning a Region 4B title in the event.
LAUREN SMITH
Riverbend
The junior placed seventh in the 100 breast at the Class 5 state meet and posted the area’s best time (1:07.56) in the event.
SAM SOWERS
James Monroe
The sophomore placed second in the Class 3 state 100 freestyle and fifth in the 100 back. She had the area’s best 100 free time.
ASHLEY WANG Colonial Forge
After winning a regional butterfly title, she capped a stellar high school career by placing seventh in the Class 6 100 backstroke and ninth in the fly.
HONORABLE MENTION
GIRLS
Madison Bean, Stafford
Makayla Conley, King George
Ainsley Curtin, Colonial Forge
Nora David, Mountain View
Emma Green, Courtland
Sarah Green, King George
Kristina Hatzis, Mountain View
Davia Hoover, Mountain View
Kathryn Johnson, Colonial Forge
London Jones, Stafford
Lily Jones, Mountain View
Isabelle Long, James Monroe
Molly Miller, Colonial Forge
Morgan Moore, Mountain View
Addison Muhlenkamp, Caroline
Charlotte Samuels, Orange
Alexis Thai-Ngyuen, Courtland
Kyleigh Tiberio, Massaponax
Georgia Verbel, Massaponax
Jillian Wedding, King George
Emily Weeks, Brooke Point
Janie Whatley, Mountain View
BOYS
Ian Bennett, Colonial Forge
Lowell Bertolet, James Monroe
Niko Casale, Brooke Point
Nick Clarkson, Riverbend
Cameron Cook, Stafford
C.J. Crocker, King George
Brodie Davies, Courtland
Caleb Dawson, Spotsylvania
Andrew Fiore, Mountain View
Brandon Fulayter, Massaponax
Daniel Gibbs, Colonial Forge
A.J. Green, King George
Kristian Henderson, King George
Ian Jones, Stafford
Trevor Kin, James Monroe
Samuel Maloney, Culpeper
Luke Martin, Stafford
Peyton Meyer, Mountain View
Kevin McGowan, Colonial Forge
Ryan McOsker, Stafford
Ryan Moore, Mountain View
Cole Owen, Louisa
Zachary Pardee, King George
Austin Parker, Chancellor
Aden Stephens, Spotsylvania
Alex Storen, Courtland
Aubrey Struder, Colonial Forge
Ben Valentine, James Monroe
Colton White, King George
Kiyan Zahabi, Courtland