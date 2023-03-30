SWIMMERS OF THE YEAR

KYLE PECK

Chancellor

The junior set a state record (47.21) in repeating as Class 4 state backstroke champion and also placed third in the 50 freestyle.

LILY EICHBERG

Stafford

The sophomore tied for fourth in the Class 5 state 200 IM after finishing third in Region 5D. She also had the area’s best 500 free time.

COACH OF THE YEAR

CONNOR MUNCIE

King George

The veteran coach led the Foxes to a sweep of the Battlefield District team titles and third-place showings in the Region 4B meet.

BOYS TEAM

MALACHI CABALERRO

King George

The junior was Region 4B champion in the 100 breaststroke and later placed fourth in the Class 4 state meet.”

SAMUEL CALDER

Colonial Forge

The senior won a regional 50 free title, then placed third in the state Class 6 100 freestyle and sixth in the 50 free.

OWEN HOBAN

Brooke Point

The junior won his second straight Class 5 state title in the 200 IM and finished third in the 100 backstroke.

TREVOR HUDSON

Riverbend

The senior was Class 5 state runner-up in the 100 and 200 freestyles after finishing second in the regional 200.

MARK PEARCY

Riverbend

The senior placed seventh in the Class 5 state mete in the 100 free and eighth in the 100 breast.

JONAH UNRUH

Stafford

The senior placed fifth in the Class 5 state 200 free, eighth in the 500 free and sparked the Indians to a runner-up 200 free relay finish.

GIRLS TEAM

ARIEL GRABOWSKI

Stafford

The sophomore posted the area’s best 200 free time, placed fourth in Region 5D and qualified for the state championships.

CIARA GRAVES

King George

The senior placed fourth in the 100 butterfly and 12th in the 200 IM at the Class 4 state meet. She was regional butterfly runner-up.

ASHER JOSEPH

Courtland

The senior closed her stellar career as Class 4 state runner-up in the 50 free after winning a Region 4B title in the event.

LAUREN SMITH

Riverbend

The junior placed seventh in the 100 breast at the Class 5 state meet and posted the area’s best time (1:07.56) in the event.

SAM SOWERS

James Monroe

The sophomore placed second in the Class 3 state 100 freestyle and fifth in the 100 back. She had the area’s best 100 free time.

ASHLEY WANG Colonial Forge

After winning a regional butterfly title, she capped a stellar high school career by placing seventh in the Class 6 100 backstroke and ninth in the fly.

HONORABLE MENTION

GIRLS

Madison Bean, Stafford

Makayla Conley, King George

Ainsley Curtin, Colonial Forge

Nora David, Mountain View

Emma Green, Courtland

Sarah Green, King George

Kristina Hatzis, Mountain View

Davia Hoover, Mountain View

Kathryn Johnson, Colonial Forge

London Jones, Stafford

Lily Jones, Mountain View

Isabelle Long, James Monroe

Molly Miller, Colonial Forge

Morgan Moore, Mountain View

Addison Muhlenkamp, Caroline

Charlotte Samuels, Orange

Alexis Thai-Ngyuen, Courtland

Kyleigh Tiberio, Massaponax

Georgia Verbel, Massaponax

Jillian Wedding, King George

Emily Weeks, Brooke Point

Janie Whatley, Mountain View

BOYS

Ian Bennett, Colonial Forge

Lowell Bertolet, James Monroe

Niko Casale, Brooke Point

Nick Clarkson, Riverbend

Cameron Cook, Stafford

C.J. Crocker, King George

Brodie Davies, Courtland

Caleb Dawson, Spotsylvania

Andrew Fiore, Mountain View

Brandon Fulayter, Massaponax

Daniel Gibbs, Colonial Forge

A.J. Green, King George

Kristian Henderson, King George

Ian Jones, Stafford

Trevor Kin, James Monroe

Samuel Maloney, Culpeper

Luke Martin, Stafford

Peyton Meyer, Mountain View

Kevin McGowan, Colonial Forge

Ryan McOsker, Stafford

Ryan Moore, Mountain View

Cole Owen, Louisa

Zachary Pardee, King George

Austin Parker, Chancellor

Aden Stephens, Spotsylvania

Alex Storen, Courtland

Aubrey Struder, Colonial Forge

Ben Valentine, James Monroe

Colton White, King George

Kiyan Zahabi, Courtland