ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

VINCENT BOND Mountain View

The senior won VHSL Class 5 state titles in the 300 and 500 meters and placed fifth in the 55 dash after sweeping the events at regionals.

ANIJAH JAMES King George

The senior won the Class 4 state long jump title (18-3) after winning regional titles in the 55 hurdles and long jump.

COACH OF THE YEAR

ANEDRA LOGAN Riverbend

Her Bears used their versatility and depth to capture the VHSL Class 5 state boys’ team championship, a first in school history.

BOYS TEAM

JAKE APPLEGATE Riverbend

The senior won district and Class 5 state 55-meter hurdles titles, placed second in the region and was a key relay contributor.

TYLER ARNOLD Riverbend

The sophomore was a close runner-up in the Class 5 state meet at 3,200 meters after winning a regional title in the event.

ANTON JONES-WILSON Caroline

The senior won a Region 4B title in the 1,000 meters and placed third in the Class 3 state meet in the event.

LAWRENCE LaSASSO Culpeper

The junior cleared an area-best 6-4 to win the Class 3 state high jump title after finishing second in the district and region.

CHANAN MATHIS Courtland

The senior set a meet record (34.04) in winning the Class 4 state 300 title and also placed seventh in the 55 dash.

ERIC MENSAH Mountain View

The senior placed fifth in the Class 5 state shot put after winning a district title and finishing second in Region 5D.

RASHAWN MORRIS Caroline

The junior won regional titles in the hurdles and high jump and placed in the Class 3 state meet in both events, plus the 300.

KWAME WHITAKER Courtland

The senior won the Class 4 state long jump title and placed eighth in the triple jump after winning the regional long jump.

GIRLS TEAM

EVELYN ANDERSON Eastern View

The senior was Class 4 state runner-up at 500 meters after winning Battlefield District and Region 4B championships in the event.

MADELYN ANDERSON Mountain View

The junior won a Region 5D title at 1,000 meters and placed third in the Class 5 state meet after winning district 1,000 and 1,600 races.

THERESA BRECKLEY Culpeper

The Blue Devils’ senior won her second straight Class 3 state title and posted the state’s best mark by a girl at any level (43-3).

PARIS JOHNSON Chancellor

The senior placed fifth in the Class 4 long jump and seventh in the 55-meter dash after claiming the regional 55 title.

KATE LOESCHER Colonial Forge

The sophomore was Region 6B runner-up at 3,200 meters and posted the area’s best season times in the 1,600 and 3,200.

SAMANTHA POTTS Riverbend

A runner-up finish in the state pole vault was a tuneup for the spring, when the Bears’ senior will also throw the discus.

ZARIAH RICKS Colonial Forge

The junior won district 300 and 500 titles and placed third in the Class 6 state 300 after finishing fifth in Region 6B at 500 meters.

KAILYNN TYSON North Stafford

The versatile senior placed in the long jump, triple jump at 55 meters at state and won regional titles in all three events.

HONORABLE MENTION

GIRLS Aleah Alexander, Colonial Forge

Holly Anderson, Eastern View

Karessa Anderson, Mountain View

Eliana Baugh, Mountain View

Shanell Berry, Massaponax

Lauren Castro, Courtland

Logan Conner, James Monroe

Sascha Cotton, North Stafford

Katherine Craig, North Stafford

Angel David, Louisa

Ella Dover, Stafford

Olivia Downum, King George

Veronica Dumbuya, Stafford

Sophia Epperson, Brooke Point

Jaidyn Ferguson, Caroline

Corlaynn Fisher, Riverbend

Summer Gee, Eastern View

Helena Griffith, Mountain View

Kennedy Harris, Louisa

Alex Hopkins, Colonial Forge

Kamila Ijaz, Massaponax

Peyton Jellison, North Stafford

Kyndal Jones, Massaponax

Navi Kawesi-Mukooza, James Monroe

Natalie Kingston, Mountain View

Jennifer Koumandji, Courtland

Issabella Marulli, Chancellor

Grace Mimnaugh, Eastern View

Maeve Myers, Louisa

Allison Nelson, Spotsylvania

Isabel Ostvig, Colonial Forge

Kylee Quinn, Culpeper

Hannah Ryan, Louisa

Kate Shoaf, Colonial Forge

Paige Stevens, Courtland

Nina Tauriac, Colonial Forge

Alyssa Tonetti, King George

Taylor Waddy, Louisa

Anna Wiederhold, Spotsylvania

Ayanna Woods, North Stafford

Tamirra Young, Eastern View

BOYS Mohammed Ahmed, Courtland

Logan Andros, Brooke Point

Edwin Asamoah, Massaponax

Juelz Berryman, Caroline

Alexander Blair, Chancellor

Elijah Bolich, Massaponax

Junior Bony, Stafford

Davian Booker, Massaponax

Robert Calvert, Stafford

Andrew Clark, Riverbend

Trenton Cross-Lee, Colonial Forge

Justin Davenport, Louisa

Gavin Davis, Caroline

Bryan Dudley, James Monroe

Matt Fisher, Colonial Forge

Billy Fluharty, Riverbend

Justin Ford, Courtland

John Frank, Caroline

Ta’Shaun Griffith, Caroline

Brian Harris, Colonial Forge

Sean Hill, Colonial Forge

Jayden Hines, Massaponax

Savion Hiter, Louisa

Kamari Jackson, Courtland

Dylan Jenkins, Eastern View

Vladimir Joacin, Caroline

Keegan Kennedy, Riverbend

Dalion King, Colonial Forge

Domonic Kittle, Caroline

Colby Kynard, Colonial Forge

Ethan Lapier, Riverbend

Jamaal Lewis, Courtland

Braden Lutz, Riverbend

Amir Mateo, Riverbend

Jackson McDonald, Colonial Forge

Coy Metzger, Culpeper

William Moore, Louisa

Kalib Murray, Culpeper

Naziru Musa, Colonial Forge

Brendan Nave, Courtland

MarcAnthony Parker, Riverbend

Ishaan Patel, Courtland

Joseph Pittman, Stafford

Diego Pons, Mountain View

Brandon Powers, Colonial Forge

Justin Rau, Riverbend

Christian Reid, Courtland

Isaiah Reid, Caroline

Alex Rexroat, North Stafford

Francis Roberts, Courtland

Cameron Sidebotham, Colonial Forge

Christian Smith, Culpeper

Jeffrey Smith, Riverbend

Jayden Thompson, Louisa

Terry Travis, Massaponax

Liam Wahlquist, Spotsylvania

Dylan Weddle, Brooke Point

Kameron Wolken, James Monroe