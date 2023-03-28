ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
VINCENT BOND Mountain View
The senior won VHSL Class 5 state titles in the 300 and 500 meters and placed fifth in the 55 dash after sweeping the events at regionals.
ANIJAH JAMES King George
The senior won the Class 4 state long jump title (18-3) after winning regional titles in the 55 hurdles and long jump.
COACH OF THE YEAR
ANEDRA LOGAN Riverbend
Her Bears used their versatility and depth to capture the VHSL Class 5 state boys’ team championship, a first in school history.
BOYS TEAM
People are also reading…
JAKE APPLEGATE Riverbend
The senior won district and Class 5 state 55-meter hurdles titles, placed second in the region and was a key relay contributor.
TYLER ARNOLD Riverbend
The sophomore was a close runner-up in the Class 5 state meet at 3,200 meters after winning a regional title in the event.
ANTON JONES-WILSON Caroline
The senior won a Region 4B title in the 1,000 meters and placed third in the Class 3 state meet in the event.
LAWRENCE LaSASSO Culpeper
The junior cleared an area-best 6-4 to win the Class 3 state high jump title after finishing second in the district and region.
CHANAN MATHIS Courtland
The senior set a meet record (34.04) in winning the Class 4 state 300 title and also placed seventh in the 55 dash.
ERIC MENSAH Mountain View
The senior placed fifth in the Class 5 state shot put after winning a district title and finishing second in Region 5D.
RASHAWN MORRIS Caroline
The junior won regional titles in the hurdles and high jump and placed in the Class 3 state meet in both events, plus the 300.
KWAME WHITAKER Courtland
The senior won the Class 4 state long jump title and placed eighth in the triple jump after winning the regional long jump.
GIRLS TEAM
EVELYN ANDERSON Eastern View
The senior was Class 4 state runner-up at 500 meters after winning Battlefield District and Region 4B championships in the event.
MADELYN ANDERSON Mountain View
The junior won a Region 5D title at 1,000 meters and placed third in the Class 5 state meet after winning district 1,000 and 1,600 races.
THERESA BRECKLEY Culpeper
The Blue Devils’ senior won her second straight Class 3 state title and posted the state’s best mark by a girl at any level (43-3).
PARIS JOHNSON Chancellor
The senior placed fifth in the Class 4 long jump and seventh in the 55-meter dash after claiming the regional 55 title.
KATE LOESCHER Colonial Forge
The sophomore was Region 6B runner-up at 3,200 meters and posted the area’s best season times in the 1,600 and 3,200.
SAMANTHA POTTS Riverbend
A runner-up finish in the state pole vault was a tuneup for the spring, when the Bears’ senior will also throw the discus.
ZARIAH RICKS Colonial Forge
The junior won district 300 and 500 titles and placed third in the Class 6 state 300 after finishing fifth in Region 6B at 500 meters.
KAILYNN TYSON North Stafford
The versatile senior placed in the long jump, triple jump at 55 meters at state and won regional titles in all three events.
HONORABLE MENTION
GIRLS Aleah Alexander, Colonial Forge
Holly Anderson, Eastern View
Karessa Anderson, Mountain View
Eliana Baugh, Mountain View
Shanell Berry, Massaponax
Lauren Castro, Courtland
Logan Conner, James Monroe
Sascha Cotton, North Stafford
Katherine Craig, North Stafford
Angel David, Louisa
Ella Dover, Stafford
Olivia Downum, King George
Veronica Dumbuya, Stafford
Sophia Epperson, Brooke Point
Jaidyn Ferguson, Caroline
Corlaynn Fisher, Riverbend
Summer Gee, Eastern View
Helena Griffith, Mountain View
Kennedy Harris, Louisa
Alex Hopkins, Colonial Forge
Kamila Ijaz, Massaponax
Peyton Jellison, North Stafford
Kyndal Jones, Massaponax
Navi Kawesi-Mukooza, James Monroe
Natalie Kingston, Mountain View
Jennifer Koumandji, Courtland
Issabella Marulli, Chancellor
Grace Mimnaugh, Eastern View
Maeve Myers, Louisa
Allison Nelson, Spotsylvania
Isabel Ostvig, Colonial Forge
Kylee Quinn, Culpeper
Hannah Ryan, Louisa
Kate Shoaf, Colonial Forge
Paige Stevens, Courtland
Nina Tauriac, Colonial Forge
Alyssa Tonetti, King George
Taylor Waddy, Louisa
Anna Wiederhold, Spotsylvania
Ayanna Woods, North Stafford
Tamirra Young, Eastern View
BOYS Mohammed Ahmed, Courtland
Logan Andros, Brooke Point
Edwin Asamoah, Massaponax
Juelz Berryman, Caroline
Alexander Blair, Chancellor
Elijah Bolich, Massaponax
Junior Bony, Stafford
Davian Booker, Massaponax
Robert Calvert, Stafford
Andrew Clark, Riverbend
Trenton Cross-Lee, Colonial Forge
Justin Davenport, Louisa
Gavin Davis, Caroline
Bryan Dudley, James Monroe
Matt Fisher, Colonial Forge
Billy Fluharty, Riverbend
Justin Ford, Courtland
John Frank, Caroline
Ta’Shaun Griffith, Caroline
Brian Harris, Colonial Forge
Sean Hill, Colonial Forge
Jayden Hines, Massaponax
Savion Hiter, Louisa
Kamari Jackson, Courtland
Dylan Jenkins, Eastern View
Vladimir Joacin, Caroline
Keegan Kennedy, Riverbend
Dalion King, Colonial Forge
Domonic Kittle, Caroline
Colby Kynard, Colonial Forge
Ethan Lapier, Riverbend
Jamaal Lewis, Courtland
Braden Lutz, Riverbend
Amir Mateo, Riverbend
Jackson McDonald, Colonial Forge
Coy Metzger, Culpeper
William Moore, Louisa
Kalib Murray, Culpeper
Naziru Musa, Colonial Forge
Brendan Nave, Courtland
MarcAnthony Parker, Riverbend
Ishaan Patel, Courtland
Joseph Pittman, Stafford
Diego Pons, Mountain View
Brandon Powers, Colonial Forge
Justin Rau, Riverbend
Christian Reid, Courtland
Isaiah Reid, Caroline
Alex Rexroat, North Stafford
Francis Roberts, Courtland
Cameron Sidebotham, Colonial Forge
Christian Smith, Culpeper
Jeffrey Smith, Riverbend
Jayden Thompson, Louisa
Terry Travis, Massaponax
Liam Wahlquist, Spotsylvania
Dylan Weddle, Brooke Point
Kameron Wolken, James Monroe