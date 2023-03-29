WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

CADELL LEE

Brooke Point

His dominant 46–2 run as a sophomore included a runner-up finish at Beast of the East and a straight VHSL state championship at 113 pounds.

FEMALE WRESTLER

STELLA STIEGLER

Orange

She claimed the inaugural VHSL Girls State Open 170-pound title with a 7–0 decision over Westmoreland's Azariah Moore and also placed sixth in Region 4D, wrestling against males.

CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR

BUD BLACK

Mountain View

After being coaxed out of retirement to steady the Wildcats' ship in January, the veteran coach led Mountain View to its first state championship.

DAVID RECK

Spotsylvania

In his first season at the helm, he led Spotsylvania to its first regional championship and a fourth-place showing at Class 4 states.

ALL-AREA TEAM

COREY BELL

Mountain View

The junior lost just one match all season (an injury forfeit) and claimed an individual state title at 175 pounds.

ISSAC CASTREJON

Mountain View

The senior went 40–8 and clinched his 215-pound, Class 5 state crown with a stunning sudden-victory takedown in the finals.

BRETT CLATTERBAUGH

Eastern View

In addition to claiming his second straight state title, the sophomore 215-pounder posted a 40–3 record and placed fifth at Beast of the East.

KYLE CSIKARI

Spotsylvania

The Knights' junior won a Region 4B individual crown and placed third at states at 157 pounds with a 44–3 record.

CARSON MAIN

Riverbend

The junior posted a 46–5 record at 144 pounds and won district and region titles before finishing runner-up at Class 5 states.

REMUS MONTALVO

Brooke Point

The Black–Hawks' 190-pounder capped his decorated career with a 35–9 record and another Class 5 state title.

WAYLON ROGERS

Orange

The junior completed a 49–1 season with a pin of Dominion's Bryce Schnelzer to win the Class 4 state title at 106 pounds.

KADIN SMOOT

Eastern View

The junior posted a 40–5 record at 165 pounds, pinned down a Region 4B title and placed third in the Class 4 state tournament.

PARKER TRAHAN

Brooke Point

The senior compiled a 45–7 record at 132 pounds and concluded his career as an individual state champion.

TYLER TRAVES

Mountain View

The precocious freshman overcame losses in district and regional finals to claim a Class 5 state crown at 144 pounds.

ZACHARY TURNER

Riverbend

The senior won Commonwealth District and Region 5D championships at 150 pounds before finishing third in states.

CHASE VAN HOVEN

Brooke Point

Ascendent sophomore took third at Beast and went largely unchallenged en route to a second Class 5 state title, this one at 138 pounds.

BRAYDEN WALKER

Eastern View

Senior posted a 38–5 record and needed just over three minutes to pin his way to a Class 4 heavyweight state championship.

HONORABLE MENTION

BOYS

Seth Ayo, Spotsylvania

Clay Bachman, Mountain View

Elijah Beltran, Mountain View

Chase Beltz, Brooke Point

Dominic Castrejon, Mountain View

Mason Christopher, Spotsylvania

Gabriel Cortes, Stafford

Logan Eastman, Riverbend

Augustus Fleming, Brooke Point

Sebastian Gabarette, Culpeper

Zachary Gallimore, Spotsylvania

Antonio Harris, Spotsylvania

Darius Holcomb, Courtland

Aiden Inzana, King George

Justin Jones, Orange

Gavin Kristiansen, King George

A.J. Marshall, Culpeper

Benjamin Meinert, Mountain View

Sotho Mthethwa, Orange

Chance Picard, Courtland

Brandon Rasmussen, Riverbend

Luke Rowan, Louisa

Nicholas Sanders, Mountain View

Elijah Smoot, Eastern View

Lennon Soaper, Riverbend

Malique Tunstall, Caroline

Dominic Turner, Orange

Geoff Whelan, Mountain View

Jacob Wright, Riverbend

GIRLS

Madison Bachman, Mountain View

Giovanno Delgado, Mountain View

Kaylee Golightly, Riverbend

Azaria Moore, Westmoreland

Caitlin Rankin, Riverbend

Carrie Ray, Brooke Point

Janae Sanders, Spotsylvania

Sophia Slaughter, Orange

Kaitlyn Turner, Orange

Taylor Waddy, Louisa