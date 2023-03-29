WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
CADELL LEE
Brooke Point
His dominant 46–2 run as a sophomore included a runner-up finish at Beast of the East and a straight VHSL state championship at 113 pounds.
FEMALE WRESTLER
STELLA STIEGLER
Orange
She claimed the inaugural VHSL Girls State Open 170-pound title with a 7–0 decision over Westmoreland's Azariah Moore and also placed sixth in Region 4D, wrestling against males.
CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR
BUD BLACK
Mountain View
After being coaxed out of retirement to steady the Wildcats' ship in January, the veteran coach led Mountain View to its first state championship.
DAVID RECK
Spotsylvania
In his first season at the helm, he led Spotsylvania to its first regional championship and a fourth-place showing at Class 4 states.
ALL-AREA TEAM
COREY BELL
Mountain View
The junior lost just one match all season (an injury forfeit) and claimed an individual state title at 175 pounds.
ISSAC CASTREJON
Mountain View
The senior went 40–8 and clinched his 215-pound, Class 5 state crown with a stunning sudden-victory takedown in the finals.
BRETT CLATTERBAUGH
Eastern View
In addition to claiming his second straight state title, the sophomore 215-pounder posted a 40–3 record and placed fifth at Beast of the East.
KYLE CSIKARI
Spotsylvania
The Knights' junior won a Region 4B individual crown and placed third at states at 157 pounds with a 44–3 record.
CARSON MAIN
Riverbend
The junior posted a 46–5 record at 144 pounds and won district and region titles before finishing runner-up at Class 5 states.
REMUS MONTALVO
Brooke Point
The Black–Hawks' 190-pounder capped his decorated career with a 35–9 record and another Class 5 state title.
WAYLON ROGERS
Orange
The junior completed a 49–1 season with a pin of Dominion's Bryce Schnelzer to win the Class 4 state title at 106 pounds.
KADIN SMOOT
Eastern View
The junior posted a 40–5 record at 165 pounds, pinned down a Region 4B title and placed third in the Class 4 state tournament.
PARKER TRAHAN
Brooke Point
The senior compiled a 45–7 record at 132 pounds and concluded his career as an individual state champion.
TYLER TRAVES
Mountain View
The precocious freshman overcame losses in district and regional finals to claim a Class 5 state crown at 144 pounds.
ZACHARY TURNER
Riverbend
The senior won Commonwealth District and Region 5D championships at 150 pounds before finishing third in states.
CHASE VAN HOVEN
Brooke Point
Ascendent sophomore took third at Beast and went largely unchallenged en route to a second Class 5 state title, this one at 138 pounds.
BRAYDEN WALKER
Eastern View
Senior posted a 38–5 record and needed just over three minutes to pin his way to a Class 4 heavyweight state championship.
HONORABLE MENTION
BOYS
Seth Ayo, Spotsylvania
Clay Bachman, Mountain View
Elijah Beltran, Mountain View
Chase Beltz, Brooke Point
Dominic Castrejon, Mountain View
Mason Christopher, Spotsylvania
Gabriel Cortes, Stafford
Logan Eastman, Riverbend
Augustus Fleming, Brooke Point
Sebastian Gabarette, Culpeper
Zachary Gallimore, Spotsylvania
Antonio Harris, Spotsylvania
Darius Holcomb, Courtland
Aiden Inzana, King George
Justin Jones, Orange
Gavin Kristiansen, King George
A.J. Marshall, Culpeper
Benjamin Meinert, Mountain View
Sotho Mthethwa, Orange
Chance Picard, Courtland
Brandon Rasmussen, Riverbend
Luke Rowan, Louisa
Nicholas Sanders, Mountain View
Elijah Smoot, Eastern View
Lennon Soaper, Riverbend
Malique Tunstall, Caroline
Dominic Turner, Orange
Geoff Whelan, Mountain View
Jacob Wright, Riverbend
GIRLS
Madison Bachman, Mountain View
Giovanno Delgado, Mountain View
Kaylee Golightly, Riverbend
Azaria Moore, Westmoreland
Caitlin Rankin, Riverbend
Carrie Ray, Brooke Point
Janae Sanders, Spotsylvania
Sophia Slaughter, Orange
Kaitlyn Turner, Orange
Taylor Waddy, Louisa