With 'unfinished business,' Massaponax volleyball compiling impressive resume

Joe Cox and his daughter, Cameron, spent the early part of last November getting acquainted with various Northern Virginia high school gymnasiums and the teams that inhabit them.

“We became big Colgan Sharks fans,” joked the long-time Massaponax volleyball coach.

The father-daughter pair found themselves relegated to the bleachers after Massaponax was upset by Riverbend in the Commonwealth District tournament quarterfinals, a shocking result that denied the Panthers a Region 5D berth.

“It was hard, hard instead of being a coach in matches, going as a spectator to matches,” Cox said. “Watching and being like, ‘I think we could hang with some of these teams that are in the regional tournament.’”

More than anything, though, Cox spent the offseason ruing what he considered a missed opportunity for more time with his outgoing seniors.

“Two more weeks with those girls last year would’ve made my heart smile,” he said.

From that nadir emerged a new mantra, one present in the Panthers’ minds each time they take the court, and—lest they need a reminder—printed neatly on the back of their warm-up shirts: unfinished business.

“This year, we just wanted to use it to motivate us,” senior Carlie Clements said.

So far, the Panthers have put in the necessary work. Following a thrilling five-set victory over Colonial Forge on Tuesday night, Massaponax is sitting at 11-1 with an unblemished 6-0 mark in Commonwealth District play.

Clements, the reigning Free Lance-Star girls swimmer of the year, has made similar waves at outside hitter, where she leads the Panthers with 209 kills and boasts a .312 hitting percentage.

Defensively, the Panthers have been led by four-year player Regan Shahanan. The University of Lynchburg commit has a team-high 147 digs while living up to her billing as one of the Fredericksburg area’s top passers.

While Clements and Shanahan are Massaponax’s six-rotation players (meaning they don’t leave the court), the Panthers have relied on a bevy of contributors including senior setter Maddie Wells (team-high 331 assists) and dynamic junior blocker Carly Coghill.

And it turns out that watching all that playoff volleyball alongside dad paid off. Cameron Cox, now a sophomore libero, has 112 digs to go with 82 dimes (excellent serve-receive passes).

“Everyone has a fairly well-defined role, and now we just have to execute it to the best of our abilities,” Cox said.

Facing the rival Eagles (12-3, 5-1 Commonwealth), Massaponax eked out the first two sets before allowing Colonial Forge to stabilize and take the match to a fifth.

In the final set, the Panthers seized their first lead at 6-5 and never looked back. But even as Massaponax started to pull away, one thing was apparent: victory wouldn’t be taken for granted.

“Every time we win, it’s cause for celebration,” Cox said. “We still have to earn our spot in the regional tournament, but we’re on a path where, if we keep winning, we’ll be able to get there.”