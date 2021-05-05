Woodie steps down as Stafford field hockey coach

Second acts rarely live up to the original, but Robin Woodie’s return as Stafford High School’s field hockey coach came about as close as possible.

In December 2005, Woodie stepped down after leading the Indians to an undefeated, state championship season. She stayed active in coaching, though, and eventually resumed her old job a dozen years later.

This spring, she nearly went out on top again. Stafford went 13-1, losing in overtime to Frank Cox in the VHSL Class 5 state final to deny her a second Hollywood ending.

A week earlier, Woodie informed her players that this season would be her final one.

“I knew the word would get out, so after we beat Albemarle in the regional championship, I told them, ‘it’s time,’ “ Woodie said Wednesday. “I was thinking, ‘I’m not crying.’ I was strong, and they were strong. I think they understood.”

Woodie said she had decided before the abbreviated, pandemic-delayed season that she was ready for the next phase in her life. She plans to spend more time with her three grandchildren as COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease.