Wrestling preview: Riverbend's shift to Class 5 will make Region 5D quite competitive

“We’re kind of the hot spot for wrestling, which is pretty cool,” he said.

The Black–Hawks, meanwhile, are showing no signs of cooling down. Despite graduating a state champion in 132-pounder Justis Bell, Brooke Point should furnish a lineup as talented as any during its recent run of dominance.

It starts with a pair of freshmen. Cadell Lee, the younger brother of former state champion Chris Lee, will wrestle at 106 pounds, while Chase VanHoven should contend immediately at 113. Both newcomers boast top accolades on the youth wrestling circuit; Lee placed second at U16 Fargo Nationals, and VanHoven owns a folkstyle national championship.

“I don’t want to put pressure on them, but I’m expecting both of them to win state titles,” Harris said.

The Black–Hawks will also get an infusion from Austin Pollard. Pollard, who placed third at Class 6 states as a Colonial Forge freshman in 2019, transferred to Richmond’s Benedictine School before returning to the area this fall. He’ll wrestle at 126.

Harris’s son TJ, a state runner-up a season ago, bumps up to 132 pounds. Parker Trahan, a 2020 state champion, and Stephen Mainz, a 2020 runner-up, are also back in the fold.