Youngsters lead Massaponax boys past Stone Bridge in playoffs

Sophomore Ben Myers and freshman Dezzie Ainsworth are two of the youngest players on the Massaponax boys basketball team.

In the second half of Wednesday’s 5D quarterfinal game against visiting Stone Bridge, they were also two of the most valuable.

Myers scored 16 of his game-high 18 points after halftime, including 10 straight in the third quarter, and Ainsworth came off the bench and added 10 as the Panthers pulled away for their 14th straight win, 52-40.

The victory secured the Panthers (20-2) a home game against Riverside in the regional semifinals on Friday. It also helped ease the sting of the Massaponax girls’ 49-45 overtime loss to Briar Woods in the evening’s first game.

“This feels great,” said Myers, a 5-foot-8 point guard who directs the Panthers’ offense with his energetic floor play. “Last year we lost the first game [of the playoffs], so it was cool to get this one.”

Their success didn’t come easily against a physical Stone Bridge team that used its aggressiveness to stay close in the first half and took the lead early in the third quarter. Gabe Coulthurst’s basket gave the Bulldogs (16-7) a 23-22 lead after Massaponax had built a three-point lead at halftime.

But the Stone Bridge rally seemed to light a fire under the Panthers, especially under Myers and Ainsworth.

Moments after making two free throws, Myers drained a pair of jump shots, scored on a drive and then added a layup. Ainsworth and center Devin Johnson closed out the quarter with buckets and suddenly Masssaponax had taken control.

The Panthers never let up after that run. Their lead grew to as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter behind the shooting of Myers and Kaiden Rosenbaum, who scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

“Ben and Kaiden are competitors,” Massaponax coach Darren Berkley said. “And Dezzie really sparked us. He’s gotten better every game.”

“This one feels really good, but we’re ready to move on to the next one,” Ainsworth added. “Defense is a big key for us, and it was tonight.”

The winner of Friday’s matchup with Riverside earns a spot in the regional final and also a berth in the Class 5 state tournament. Berkley likes his team’s chances.

“The guys are buying into the little things and we’ve been finding ways to win,” said Berkley. “We close out really well. We’re blessed and I’m really proud of these guys.”

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BRIAR WOODS 49, MASSAPONAX 45 (OT)

The Massaponax girls saw their season and 12-game winning streak come to an end after staging a furious comeback and forcing overtime against Briar Woods.

Trailing 40-24 in the third quarter, the Panthers (19-3) turned up the pressure and outscored the Falcons 18-2 in the final minutes of regulation. Gabby Athy’s two clutch free throws with two seconds remaining forced the extra session, but the Panthers couldn’t complete the comeback.

M’laya Ainsworth (14 points), Takeira Ramey and Faith Butler helped fuel their spirited rally. Ramey’s 3-pointer gave Massaponax a quick 45-42 lead in the overtime, but the Panthers went scoreless after that basket.

Season scoring leader Hope Drake scored 18 points and Taylor Price contributed 13 for Briar Woods (15-7), which travels to Patrick Henry-Roanoke on Friday in the semifinals.

“We’re young, but our kids stepped up,” said Falcons coach Raven Short. “Give Massaponax credit. After the third quarter, they really put a lot of pressure on us, but we weathered the storm.”

Despite the season-ending loss, Massaponax loses only one senior for next year, so the future looks bright for coach Ramon Hounshell’s squad.

“It was a great year,” Hounshell said. “I’m proud of these girls. They worked extremely hard and were committed. It just didn’t fall our way tonight. But we’re looking forward to next year.”

Briar Woods 10 12 19 1 6 — 49 Massaponax 12 7 10 13 3 — 45

Briar Woods (12-7): Ainsley Veatch 2, Tia Chen 7, Krista Tehan 1, Taylor Price 13, Avery Maltese 2, Hope Drake 18, Noelle Cabiness 6. Totals: 17 10-19 49.

Massaponax (19-3): Takeira Ramey 8, LaKaiya Butcher 6, Kyra Price 3, Kiersten Bowler 4, Gabby Athy 6, M’laya Ainsworth 14, Faith Butler 4. Totals: 17 6-10 45.

3-pointers: Briar Woods 5 (Chen 2, Drake 2, Price). Massaponax 5 (Butcher 2, Ainsworth 2, Ramey).