STEVE DeSHAZO: Another first-round exit brings Capitals' window closer to a close

WASHINGTON—With the obligatory handshakes complete, Alex Ovechkin skated slowly over to the home bench and Capital One Arena and pushed his stick over the glass and into a waiting fan’s hands.

The tool of his trade was useless to Ovechkin now, after Friday’s 4–3 Game 6 overtime loss to Florida eliminated his Washington Capitals from the NHL playoffs. That makes four fourth straight first-round exits since the Capitals exorcised their demons by winning the elusive Stanley Cup in 2018.

And it’s fair to ask: does this aging team have any chance of getting close again?

“We know what it takes, so the answer to your question is yes,” veteran center Nicklas Backstrom said. “But the margins are very small out there.”

And they’re shrinking for the Capitals, who made a point of keeping the band together (with the exception of goaltender Braden Holtby and, surprisingly, coach Barry Trotz) after 2018, with the expectation that more championships would follow. General manager Brian MacLellan invested heavily on new contracts for Ovechkin, Backstrom and defenseman John Carlson.

So far, the return has been minimal: strong regular seasons and first-round exits. And this one, in which the Capitals had leads in three of their losses to the league’s best regular-season team, stings more than the rest combined.

“We basically gave them the series,” Backstrom said.

Or, as Ovechkin put it: “We have it, and then we blow it away. ... It’s kind of on everybody. It’s a [messed]-up situation.”

And it’s up to MacLellan and coach Peter Laviolette to try to remedy it. They don’t have a lot of options.

Ovechkin will turn 37 before next season begins, as he closes in on the NHL’s two top career goal scorers, Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe. T.J. Oshie is 35, Backstrom 34.

Even the team’s “younger” building blocks, Carlson (32) and Evgeny Kuznetsov (30) are closer to the end of their careers than the beginning. And their salaries make it almost impossible to afford complementary players for more than NHL minimum wage.

The good news is that these graybeards still seem to have something left in the tank.

Oshie scored six goals in the six-game series, including one to force overtime with 1:01 left in regulation Friday night. That came after Backstrom niftily deflected in Justin Schultz’s drive earlier in the third period for a brief 2-1 lead. And even though he scored only one goal in the series, Ovechkin had at least one point in each of the first five games.

But it wasn’t enough, especially against a team as young, fast and offensively skilled as Florida.

Perhaps if Garnet Hathaway hadn’t missed an empty net by inches late in Game 4 after the Panthers pulled goalie Sergei Bobrovski, the Capitals would still be alive, or even advancing. Or if Tom Wilson hadn’t left in the opener with an injury, never to return.

But we all know about ifs and buts.

“In the playoffs, the margin of error is so small,” Oshie said, echoing Backstrom’s sentiments. “One bad bounce, one missed read can change the whole momentum of the game. And all of a sudden thinking you’re gonna go to their barn up 3–1, and it’s 2–2. Up 3–0 [in Game 5], and it’s 5–3. ... Things happen fast, and we just didn’t shut the door.”

Now, there are critics who want to slam the window on the chances of another title not only for this version of the Capitals, but for all of Washington’s major pro teams.

The Nationals chose to sell off their stars two years after winning the World Series, joining the Wizards and D.C. United in rebuilding mode. The Commanders remain in their owner-inflicted purgatory, and the Mystics’ championship hopes rest with Elena Delle Donne’s surgically repaired back.

The Capitals aren’t about to pull the plug on their nucleus, but their veterans will need more help from younger teammates next season. If not, their legacy will be that 2018 may have been more of a fortuitous outlier than the start of something big.

“That’s one of those questions that’s not for tonight,” Laviolette said moments after Game 6. “I hadn’t thought about it. I’m just looking at the guys and how hard they played in the series. Not being able to move on, that’s frustrating and disappointing.”

