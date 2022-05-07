STEVE DeSHAZO: In Game 3 win, Samsonov was Capitals' saving grace

WASHINGTON—Less than 2 1/2 minutes into Saturday’s NHL playoff game, Florida’s Jonathan Huberdeay beat Washington goalie Ilya Samsonov on a 2-on-1 breakaway that Patrick Roy or Henrik Lundqvist in their primes likely wouldn’t have stopped.

At that moment, it seemed that it didn’t matter whom the Capitals put between the pipes.

The next 57 minutes proved otherwise, as Washington outscored the top-seeded Panthers 6-0 the rest of the way and Samsonov helped steer the first-round series into Washington’s favor. Coming off a 5-1 Florida victory in Game 2, it showed that almost nothing in the playoffs is predictable.

“Sammy was unbelievable,” veteran teammate Marcus Johansson said. “He kept us in it when we needed him to.”

The only positions in team sports more critical than a goalie are a football quarterback and a starting pitcher in baseball or softball. (And in the major leagues, that latter one’s influence is diminishing.)

But Vitek Vanacek, who started the Capitals’ Game 1 victory Tuesday, was shelled and pulled in Thursday’s sequel. Samsonov had saved all 17 shots he faced in relief that night, but given the circumstances, none of those could have been considered high-leverage.

Now, Samosonov had been beaten on his first meaningful chance of the series, and the Capitals seemed destined for their fourth straight first-round exit. Instead, the 25-year-old Russian stopped the final 27 shots he saw.

“I was a little bit nervous the first five minutes,” Samsonov said in broken English. “But that’s normal for a goalie. After a couple of saves, I felt pretty relaxed, physically and mentally. I feel pretty good, thank you.”

So do the Capitals, who know as well as anyone it’s not how you start, but how you finish.

Washington wouldn’t have won the 2018 Stanley Cup 2018 without Braden Holtby, whose sprawling save in the Finals against Vegas’ Alex Tuch is arguably the most iconic play in franchise history.

But it’s easy to forget that Holtby didn’t begin the ‘18 playoffs as the starter; he relieved Phillipp Grubauer in Game 2 of the first round, as the Capitals fell into an 0-2 hole against Columbus. The rest is history.

Samsonov hopes to make a similar mark, and Saturday was encouraging. The highlight came in a 1-1 game midway through the second period, when Samsonov made a lunging save on Florida’s Aleksandr Barkov, leading to a breakaway that saw Marcus Johansson backhand the go-ahead goal past Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky.

Said Johansson: “There’s a big difference between being down 2-1 and up 2-1.”

Added Samsonov: “I didn’t see the puck well. It was ‘boom, boom, pass, pass, save.’ “

Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good, and Samsonov was both on Saturday. Not only did he save all 13 of Florida’s second-period shots (including a couple of testers), he displayed a bit of swagger late in the period, shoving the Panthers’ Patric Hornqvist after a flurry at the net.

That resulted in a chant of “Sam-my,” throughout Capital One Arena likely not heard since “Cheers” went off the air nearly three decades ago.

“I thought he was sharp all night,” Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said, “but the second period was his best period.”

A goalie who stands on his head in the playoffs can motivate his own team and get into the heads of the opponents. In Saturday’s final period, the Panthers--who posted the NHL’s best regular-season record--looked desperate and disorganized.

They pulled Bobrosky with nearly five minutes left, allowing John Carlson to score what had to be one of the earlies empty-netters in playoff history with 4:20 left. And they took a needless too-many-men penalty that allowed the Capitals to turn a grind-it-out game into a blowout.

What does Samsonov’s performance mean for the future? Not necessarily much.

He doesn’t have the same pedigree that Holtby brought to the 2018 playoffs, and while he’s a lock to start Monday’s Game 4, that’s about as far as it goes. Vanecek could get another shot if Samsonov slips up.

“I’ve said it before, and sometimes it sounds like a knock, and it’s not,” Laviolette said. “We’re a successful team, at 100 [regular-season] points, and our goaltenders are a big part of it, So it’s just the way that it’s gone for us, with two young goaltenders in their second year. They’ve both had really good moments and they’ve played well, but this is how we’ve operated for the past two years.”

