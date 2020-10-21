KEN PERROTTE: Big wildlife grant benefits a small corner of the state

Access to hunting land is often cited as the main reason why hunters choose not to buy another license or why wanna-be hunters never take up the pursuit. And hunters and anglers fund the large majority of DWR operations, buying both licenses and expensive gear that generates federal excise taxes returned to the states for conservation programs. The last time I checked, elk and bird watchers aren’t paying any such freight.

It appears public comments were not sought before seeking grant funding for the coalfields region.

Said Hampton: “We wanted to initiate this program in a defined area before expanding to a statewide approach. Several DWR employees in Region 3 were enthusiastic about the concept and willing to take on the additional assignments.”

Hampton said there was little time to assemble a detailed proposal–two months, to be precise, from the time the opportunity was announced to the deadline for applications.

Hampton also said elk restoration efforts are already providing excellent opportunities for wildlife watching and that elk hunting should be a reality in a few years. He also cited rivers, such as the Powell, with “very limited public access,” noting, “We hope to open several boating access sites on small and medium size rivers.”